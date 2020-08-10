Florida doctors back Anika Omphroy reelection in HD 95

The political arm of the Florida Medical Association (FMA PAC) is endorsing Democratic Rep. Anika Omphroy as she seeks reelection in House District 95.

Omphroy is facing a primary challenge from Jasmen Rogers-Shaw. The winner of the Aug. 18 primary will take the HD 95 seat, as no other candidates have filed in the contest.

“The FMA PAC is proud to endorse Rep. Anika Omphroy in her reelection for House District 95,” said FMA PAC President Doug Murphy.

“We have worked with her over the course of her last two years in the legislature and hope to continue working with her in the future on important health care issues such as COVID-19 affecting our state.”

The FMA is one of the state’s largest pro-medicine groups and represents medical and osteopathic physicians throughout Florida. The group’s political arm was set up in 1974 and offers endorsements to members of both parties.

“Medical doctors across our great state are putting everything on the line to keep Floridians healthy amid COVID-19 and I am so honored to be supported by them again,” Omphroy said in a Monday statement.

“My mission in District 95 has been to ensure access to testing for all residents. I’ve secured 90,000 masks to protect the community I serve and love. Thank you to the FMA PAC for their endorsement and their continued service to Floridians.”

Rogers-Shaw has easily outraised Omphroy in the primary contest, despite joining the race just four months ago. Through July 31, Rogers-Shaw has added more than $96,000. She holds around $37,000 for the home stretch of the primary.

Omphroy, meanwhile, has raised around $57,000 total between her campaign and political committee, Florida Focus. The incumbent has spent just $12,000 total this cycle. None of that money has been spent since late June.

Omphroy holds around $45,000 between her two accounts should she seek to accelerate spending. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, Aug. 7 deadline to report all financial activity through July 31.

HD 95 spans portions of Broward County including North Lauderdale, Sunrise and Lauderhill.