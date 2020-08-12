Confederate no more: Jacksonville renames parks amid calls for change

Jacksonville is putting some distance between itself and Confederate iconography, with two votes to rename parks in a move to leave behind the city’s Jim Crow past.

By a vote of 18-0 on Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council voted to rename Springfield’s Confederate Park to the less loaded “Springfield Park.” That outcome was never in doubt.

Hours later, Council members opted to rename Hemming Park after James Weldon Johnson, the long-term NAACP leader, author, and activist. Johnson may be best known for his composition of the iconic “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

That 16-2 vote was just as significant as the other vote.

Sixty years ago this month, Hemming Park, named after a Confederate Civil War veteran, was the scene for Ax Handle Saturday, one of the most brutal acts in city history.

White people, attempting to defend the prerogatives and structures of segregation, attacked Blacks who had been engaged in sit-in protests against segregation at nearby restaurants.

Even that renaming didn’t come without controversy, in the form of a push to name a plaza in the park after military veterans, which some on Council framed as an attempt to put an asterisk on a clean bill and a clean renaming process.

The veterans’ plaza proposal ultimately fell short on the floor, clearing the way for a more linear renaming, though not without objection.

Republican Danny Becton, who was down on the bill, said the renaming could represent a “slippery slope.” And his Republican colleague Randy White, who also voted no, lamented “when this whole world starting turning upside down and we started changing things.”

What will soon be the former Hemming Park has been the stage for controversies in the city, past, present, and likely future, despite the change in name.

One controversial element in the space was resolved earlier this year.

A Confederate monument that was in the park for decades was removed in June under the cover of night by Mayor Lenny Curry, a move that seemed inconceivable until protesters flooded the streets in support of Black Lives Matter and real reform of the relationship between law enforcement and citizens.

“I’ve heard people … I’ve evolved,” the Mayor said at the time. “The others in the city will be removed as well.”

That removal has been slow thus far.

For Jacksonville, still struggling with institutional racism and structures that flourished under it, these are nonetheless symbolic moves that show progress — both in the city and nationally — is incremental up to the point where it all seems to happen at once.

Whether these names lead to actual changes in decades of discriminatory policies is still a very open question, though.