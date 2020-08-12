Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Former Senate President Mike Haridopolos endorses Tom Fabricio in HD 103

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Irv Slosberg shamelessly tries to save campaign using daughter suffering from PTSD

Headlines

Former Senate President Mike Haridopolos endorses Tom Fabricio in HD 103

Fabricio is battling Nelson Rodriguez for the GOP nomination.

on

Former GOP Senate President Mike Haridopolos is backing attorney Tom Fabricio in the Republican primary for House District 103.

Fabricio is battling Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez for the Republican nomination in HD 103. The winner will take on Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo in the Nov. 3 general election.

“Tom is one of the hardest working candidates in Florida,” Haridopolos said in a Wednesday statement. “I’ve been so impressed with his work ethic and he’s the kind of person we need in government today.”

Haridopolos served as Senate President from 2010 to 2012 and now runs a consulting firm in Tallahassee.

“I appreciate the endorsement and counsel of President Haridopolos,” Fabricio added Wednesday. “He has been a true conservative leader in the Florida Legislature, and I look forward to working with him when elected to the Florida House.”

The Haridopolos announcement follows endorsements from GOP Sen. Manny Diaz, former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera and former HD 103 candidate Frank Mingo.

Diaz formerly represented HD 103 before moving to the Senate in 2018. Mingo ran against Polo in that race, losing by 6 percentage points.

The district includes parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and extends into Miramar in Broward County.

Fabricio has been a better fundraiser than Rodriguez this cycle. He’s raised more than $54,000 in outside money and added $10,000 in self-loans, while Rodriguez has collected less than $34,000.

Fabricio’s money advantage allowed him to spend $21,000 on a mail campaign in the latest financial reporting period, covering July 25-31. Fabricio has just under $20,000 still on hand as of July 31, while Rodriguez holds only $2,800.

The Republican primary will take place next Tuesday, Aug. 18. Early voting in the contest has already begun.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Val Demings says Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket promises to ‘restore America’s faith.’