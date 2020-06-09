Carlos Lopez-Cantera backs Tom Fabricio in HD 103 primary

Former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera is endorsing attorney Tom Fabricio as he competes in the GOP primary in House District 103.

“Tom Fabricio is a principled and compassionate leader who has the work ethic necessary to effectively represent House District 103,” Lopez-Cantera said Tuesday.

“In addition, Tom’s experience in the business community ensures that he has the knowledge and expertise needed to revive our economy quickly.”

Fabricio is competing against Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Nelson Rodriguez for the right to take on incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo in November.

Lopez-Cantera served as Lieutenant Governor under Gov. Rick Scott from 2014 until he left office in 2019.

“I want to thank Lt. Gov. Lopez-Cantera for his leadership of our state and community and for his commitment to our campaign,” Fabricio said.

“I will seek his counsel and ongoing advice as we continue to work hard for this nomination, and I am confident that with his support and our outstanding volunteer-driven ground game, we will win.”

Fabricio and Rodriguez will compete in the Aug. 18 Republican primary. Those two candidates — as well as Polo — have all qualified for the 2020 contest. Qualifying week for state legislative races ends Friday, June 12 at noon.

Fabricio has led Rodriguez in fundraising so far. Through April, Fabricio has added nearly $39,000 in outside money and chipped in another $10,000 in self-loans. Fabricio has about $43,000 still on hand.

Rodriguez has raised just under $30,000 through May but has burned through nearly all of that. He retains less than $6,000 in his campaign coffers.

Polo has topped both GOP candidates in terms of outside money raised, raking in more than $46,000. Add in Fabricio’s self-loan, however, and she trails Fabricio in overall money added by a few thousand dollars. She also places second in cash on hand, with just under $30,000 still available.

Candidates face a Wednesday, June 10 deadline to report all financial activity through May 31.

Polo succeeded now-Sen. Manny Diaz in HD 103 by defeating then-Miami Lakes Vice Mayor Frank Mingo by 6 percentage points in 2018.

HD 103 covers parts of Miami Lakes and Doral in Miami-Dade County and also extends into Miramar in Broward County.