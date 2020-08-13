Connect with us

2020 Headlines

New poll shows incumbent Ross Spano in danger of being upset

2020 Headlines

Byron Donalds-connected Super PAC drops mailers bashing three opponents

2020

New poll shows incumbent Ross Spano in danger of being upset

Incumbent holds 1-point edge on Scott Franklin, loses among those who already voted.

on

Polling shows Rep. Ross Spano in a statistical tie with Republican primary challenger Scott Franklin and facing a potential upset.

A St. Pete Polls survey of likely Republican voters found if the primary were held today, 42% would vote Spano while 41% pick Franklin. The 1-percentage-point margin falls well with the poll’s 4% margin of error.

Worse, among those who say they have already voted, Franklin leads with 46% to Spano’s 41%. That leaves the incumbent counting on remaining supporters getting around to casting their ballot soon and hoping they don’t change their mind.

The poll results show the primary on Tuesday may just bring to a close a short and controversial reign for Spano. The Dover Republican remains under federal investigation for breaking campaign finance laws in 2018. Spano admitted to using personal loans to finance his initial run for Congress.

Survey results include responses from 594 voters who expect to participate in the GOP primary. More than 37% of respondents have already cast their ballots. The poll was conducted on Wednesday, less than a week before the primary concludes.

The poll found men in particular ready to toss Spano. Franklin wins over 43% of male voters in the poll compared to Spano’s 38%. The incumbent may be saved by women, with nearly 45% ready to reelect Spano but 38% voting for Franklin.

Nearly 55% of votes age 18 to 29 pick Franklin, while Spano gets just 38% of the younger demographic.  Among older voters age 70 and up, Spano holds a narrow edge of 44% to Franklin’s 41%.

None of this is where an incumbent wants to be two years into office.

Franklin’s competitive standing comes after the Lakeland City Commissioner secured a series of important endorsements from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and most recently U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a colleague from the Panhandle and a cable news fixture.

Whoever makes it through Tuesday’s primary still faces a challenge in November. Former news anchor Alan Cohn and state lawmaker Adam Hattersley remain in a competitive Democratic primary.

Both candidates jumped into the race ready to challenged an incumbent embroiled in scandal since before being sworn into office. Whoever emerges from the Democratic primary Tuesday will also learn if they will do that can follow than plan or find themselves running for an open seat against a Lakeland official who unseated an incumbent in the primary.

StPetePolls 2020 CD15REP August12 BW649 by Jacob Ogles on Scribd

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Val Demings says Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket promises to ‘restore America’s faith.’