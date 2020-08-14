Vern Buchanan demands postal service get funded

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan says nothing can stop the U.S. mail this year.

In a statement repudiating President Donald Trump’s alleged meddling with mail-in voting, the Sarasota Republican said postal service is critical this fall. He stressed it’s not just absentee ballots that could be delayed.

“It’s critically important that the U.S. Postal Service has the resources it needs to deliver the mail on time,” Buchanan tweeted. “Seniors, families and medical facilities depend on mail delivery for medicine and other vital services. We also need to know that absentee ballots for upcoming elections will be sent and delivered on time. Funding should not be withheld from the Postal Service.”

While support for mail getting delivered on time may otherwise seem a noncontroversial stance to take, Buchanan’s comment came a day after Trump confirmed he was blocking funding for the Postal Service specifically because he was concerned about mail-in voting.

He said he would block funding House Democrats want for the postal service.

“The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting,” Trump told Fox Business. “If we don’t make the deal, that means they can’t have the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. It just can’t happen.”

Trump for weeks has called into question the security of mail-in voting, even as he and First Lady Melania Trump requested a vote-by-mail ballot in Florida to participate in the state primary on Tuesday. Trump notably has said Florida is an exception to his concerns.

Notably, Buchanan expects a serious challenge in November from Democrat Margaret Good, who was recruited to run in Florida’s 16th Congressional District by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. So he. too has a vested interest in a secure election.

Since Trump began disparaging mail-in voting, the number of Republicans statewide who intend to vote by mail has declined.

A July St. Pete Polls survey commissioned by the AARP and Florida Politics found only 34% of Republicans plan to vote through the mail, compared to 62% of Democrats and 55% of independents.