Connect with us

Down Ballot - South Florida Headlines

Broward voters to choose new State Attorney for the first time in 44 years

Down Ballot - South Florida Headlines

Sybrina Fulton attracts national attention in Miami-Dade County Commission battle against Oliver Gilbert III

Down Ballot - South Florida

Broward voters to choose new State Attorney for the first time in 44 years

Eight candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination in the race.

on

Months after nationwide protests swept through South Florida, Broward County voters will have a chance to reshape the county’s criminal justice system by electing its first new State Attorney since 1976.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced last June he would step aside after more than four decades in that job. Tuesday’s Democratic primary will go a long way toward deciding his successor, with the winner being a heavy General Election favorite in the left-leaning county.

Satz, a Democrat, was seen as a more moderate State Attorney in an era when many activists are seeking more progressive reform.

Defense lawyer Joe Kimok has sought to position himself in that progressive lane. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who describes himself as a Democratic socialist, even stepped into the contest to endorse Kimok. Aramis Ayala, who showed a progressive streak during her tenure as State Attorney in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit, is also backing Kimok.

The eight-person race also features plenty of potential successors from inside the State Attorney’s office. Assistant State Attorneys David CannadyJustin McCormack and Sarahnell Murphy are all vying for the Democratic nod, as is former Assistant State Attorney Harold Pryor.

Former Broward state attorney candidate Teresa Fanning-Williams and former prosecutor James Stewart Lewis are running as well.

The best-funded campaign account in the race, however, belongs to Coconut Creek Commissioner Josh Rydell. While other candidates, such as Pryor, have secured some Democratic Party support, Rydell courted the coveted Nikki Fried endorsement in May.

Rydell is hoping support from the state’s highest-ranking Democrat will put him over the top in the Democratic field. The $327,000 Rydell has spent this cycle — including more than $255,000 since July 1 alone —will also surely help.

Kimok has received a hefty amount of outside assistance, as the George Soros-backed Florida Justice & Public Safety PAC has raised more than $750,000 to back his big. Murphy, Rydell and Pryor also have PACs supporting their respective runs, though campaigns are barred from coordinating with those PACs.

The county, like its neighbor to the South, is dealing with a conversation about how to proceed on several social justice issues at the forefront of the national conversation.

Unrest in Fort Lauderdale during protests triggered a curfew in early June. Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Steven Pohorence was suspended after shoving a woman during those protests while she knelt on the ground. Video also showed officers laughing after firing rubber bullets at protesters.

That prompted Fort Lauderdale City Manager Chris Lagerbloom to remove Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione from that role, signaling some reforms in the county’s largest city.

With the Broward County Sheriff position up for grabs this cycle as well, voters will have full control in reshuffling the county’s criminal justice apparatus.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Early voting gratitude