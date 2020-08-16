Connect with us

Headlines House Primaries - Southwest Florida

Negative ads only latest stop on dark road to HD 76 GOP primary

Headlines South Florida

Alex Penelas, County Commissioners contest Miami-Dade mayoral election

Headlines

Negative ads only latest stop on dark road to HD 76 GOP primary

Drive-by shootings, DUIs and fatal car crashes informed this race.

on

The race in House District 76 seemed destined for tension from the start.

Republican voters will decide between Sanibel City Councilman Jason Maughan and Bonita Springs boat club executive Adam Botana in Tuesday’s GOP primary.

Maughan’s arrest history for shooting a firearm from a car and striking another vehicle was already well known in the region after it came up during his 2016 Senate run. An ad dragging up Maughan’s own DUI arrest and other traffic citations felt inevitable as well.

But raising criminal histories couldn’t feel like an escalation in a race where two Republicans already dropped out following fatal car crashes. Peter Cuderman called it quits last May, focusing on military service instead of politics months after a crash on an Interstate-75 on ramp that left a Fort Myers man dead.

Mere months after Cuderman quit, Jesse Purdon also was part of a crash at the same intersection that left a 26-year-old dead. He also wrapped up his state House candidacy, instead running for a lower profile seat on the Bonita Springs City Council.

The series of events largely stopped campaigning for much of last fall, and just as campaigning wound up, again the pandemic impacted the race again. But by late summer, Maughan was busy burnishing his pro-Donald Trump credentials.

Botana bought an electric scooter as he relentlessly knocked on doors throughout the coastal district. At least once, he irritated a homeowners’ association by riding through the back exit of a gated community.

Maughan, who enjoys support from the Evergaldes Trust, has won office before on Sanibel Island. He felt even after a high-profile loss against Sen. Lizbeth Benacquisto four years ago, at least his name recognition is significant in the district.

This marks Botana’s first run for office, but he also faces voters with a largely blank slate without the same negative baggage. His family long ran the Baywater Boat Club in the Estero area, so the Botana name holds its own good will in certain quarters.

The winner faces Democrat Anselm Holmes in the general election.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Early voting gratitude