Rick Scott says Joe Biden would stooge for China

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, as vocal as anyone about the threat China poses to American interests, expects Beijing would welcome a Joe Biden presidency.

“The best thing for the communist government in China would be for Biden to be elected President,” Scott wrote Wednesday in an op-ed for Fox News.

The first-term Republican from Naples has keyed on China as a central issue. And in that context, the Senator is able to contrast the Democratic nominee with President Donald Trump.

Biden’s assertion in 2019 that China is “not competition for us” strikes Scott as either “naivete or appeasement.”

“The slow creep of Communist China’s internal crackdown and global expansion has been building for decades. And career politicians like Biden let it happen,” Scott noted. “Biden’s appeasement and support of Communist China allowed them to not only steal American jobs but overtake our nation as the world’s largest manufacturer.”

The Senator has posited that China and America are in a “new Cold War.” And he clearly contends that Biden is unsuited to that conflict.

America, per Scott, “absolutely cannot accept a future where politicians like Biden care more about making friends than protecting Americans. We cannot accept a future where we sit back and allow Communist China to continue abusing human rights, suppressing freedom, taking advantage of American businesses, and growing their influence around the world.”

The Senator’s position here jibes with that of the President, who has suggested that Joe Biden would indeed be a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party.

“China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump,” Trump said Aug. 11 on the Hugh Hewitt radio show. “If I don’t win the election, China will own the United States. You’re going to have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth.”