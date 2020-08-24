South Florida AFL-CIO endorses Daniella Levine Cava as Mario Diaz-Balart backs Steve Bovo

The two remaining candidates for Miami-Dade County Mayor each gathered new endorsements Monday as they campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The South Florida AFL-CIO endorsed Daniella Levine Cava Monday morning. Later in the day, Republican U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart announced he was backing Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

“Throughout her tenure as Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Daniella tirelessly fought to improve quality of life for workers, including advocating for a $15 minimum wage, access to quality health care, sick days, family medical leave, and rights for low-wage workers,” said South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffrey Mitchell.

“We believe that Daniella is the only candidate in this race that can change the dynamics in Miami-Dade County from a corporate-driven agenda to a worker-driven agenda.”

The endorsements further cement the candidates’ respective lanes in the nonpartisan contest. Levine Cava has run as a progressive, earning several labor endorsements.

“Miami-Dade County leadership has failed this community for far too long and the impact of the pandemic has only further highlighted the inequities and the frailty of our social and economic constructs,” Mitchell added.

“If we are really serious about solidifying our position as a global destination for investment, trade, and tourism, we need an innovative and inclusive leader who will work to provide Miami-Dade County residents with access to resources and equitable opportunities for all, not just to the highest bidder. That leader is Daniella Levine-Cava.”

Bovo, meanwhile, has positioned himself as the conservative option in the contest.

“I want to congratulate my friend, Commissioner [Bovo], on his first-round victory Tuesday night,” Díaz-Balart said in a statement Monday.

“I look forward to his win in November and continuing to bring forth transportation innovations to our county.”

Díaz-Balart serves as the Ranking Member of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee. Bovo, meanwhile, backed expanded rail travel during his time on the County Commission.