Seminole Tribe to complete reopening casinos

The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced that its Immokalee casino and hotel will reopen Monday, the last of the tribe’s properties to restart operations after being shut down March 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As with the tribe’s other properties, safety measures will require temperature checks and wearing masks for guests to enter.

Occupancy is limited to 50 percent. Plexiglas barriers have been set up to create separation between players at table games, and “alternating” slot machines have been deactivated to ensure social distancing, according to the tribe’s website.

The tribe started to reopen properties in May at its Tampa location. South Florida locations started to reopen in June.

When the shutdown occurred, the tribe said it employed 14,000 people in the state.