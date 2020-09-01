Last Call for 8.31.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Journalist Alexandra Glorioso is leaving POLITICO, she announced on Twitter Monday.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to not return to @politico and @politicofl. I simply need more time to recover from #cancer #ptsd. Thank you for the opportunity, POLITICO, I am no doubt a better reporter and writer for having worked in the company,” she said.

Glorioso, a health care reporter, has spent much of the past two years battling and eventually defeating breast cancer.

She chronicled her struggle in a series of blog posts detailing both the health care experience and human impacts of the disease.

That too is coming to a close, with Glorioso saying: “I began this project as a health reporter, and I will close it as one.”

She selected a handful of her favorite posts in the thread announcing her departure — on how being a health care reporter didn’t prepare her to navigate the system, on living life indoors as a patient, and on her decision to take leave earlier this year.

“Thank you to my dear friends and followers for sticking with me on this journey since I first publicly announced I was sick almost exactly two years ago,” she tweeted.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 616,629 FL residents (+AMT since Sunday)

— 6,842 Non-FL residents (+AMT since Sunday)

Origin:

— 4,760 Travel related

— 204,985 Contact with a confirmed case

— 5,017 Both

— 401,867 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 38,495 in FL

Deaths:

— 11,231 in FL

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“In the spirit of moving forward and turning the page, I have resigned from DEO. However, it has been my great honor to serve and to work with each of you. I am extremely grateful for the dedication and focus that you all have given to the people of Florida.” — DEO Secretary Ken Lawson, in an email announcing his resignation.

Bill Day’s Latest

