Maureen Porras holds nearly $17K advantage over David Borrero following HD 105 primaries

The two are running to replace GOP Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

on

Democratic candidate Maureen Porras will enter General Election season with a $17,000 advantage over her Republican opponent, David Borrero.

Porras, an immigration attorney, secured the Democratic nomination after defeating Javier Estevez 64%-36% in the Aug. 18 primary. She has nearly $19,000 on hand between her campaign and her political committee, New Leadership for Florida.

Borrero, a Sweetwater City Commissioner, emerged from a three-way primary on Aug. 18 with 41% of the vote.

He blew through nearly all of his accumulated cash to win that contest. Borrero raised approximately $150,000 in total but holds less than $2,000, according to the most recent fundraising reports, which are current as of Aug. 21.

Porras has nearly $6,500 remaining in her campaign account, plus more than $12,000 in her PC. Her campaign raised close to $1,000 from Aug. 15-21, while Borrero has yet to reboot his fundraising operation.

The HD 105 seat is being vacated by GOP Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who is pursuing a Senate seat. Rodriguez won that seat in 2018 by just 417 votes despite heavily outraising Estevez, who served as her Democratic opponent last cycle.

Democrats are hoping to take the contest this time with a better-funded candidate in Porras. Borrero isn’t going to roll over in terms of fundraising. He’s often outraised Porras so far this cycle and will likely court plenty of support from GOP donors as they hope to retain the seat.

House District 105 spans parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. Democrats in the district have a statistically insignificant edge over Republicans in terms of registration, 28,301 to 28,080.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday, Aug. 28 deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 21.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

