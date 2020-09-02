Could Dane Eagle be the next DEO executive director?

Rep. Dane Eagle will replace the former head of the Department of Economic Opportunity, according to sources familiar with the selection process.

Former Executive Director Ken Lawson stepped down from his position Monday, embattled for months as the state’s unemployment system struggled under a surge of applicants this spring.

Gov. Ron DeSantis later that day announced he could name a replacement as soon as Tuesday but made none in his two public appearances.

Eagle, the outgoing House Republican Leader, lost the Republican primary for Florida’s 19th Congressional District to Rep. Byron Donalds, a colleague in the House. As he’s leaving office in November, Eagle’s transition to the executive branch wouldn’t necessitate a special election.

POLITICO Florida’s Matt Dixon was first to specifically speculate that Eagle is in line for the position, tweeting Tuesday evening, “If I were a betting man, I’d put my money on @DaneEagle to replace Ken Lawson at @FLDEO. That congressional primary was going to produce a congressman and the next head of DEO. And we now know how the primary went…”

In 2007 at age 24, he became Deputy Chief of Staff to then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist. He was the youngest person ever to hold the job.

DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, Shane Strum, was also a Deputy Chief of Staff to Crist alongside Eagle until 2009. That year, Strum became Crist’s Chief of Staff and Eagle became finance director of the then-Governor’s Senate campaign.

DeSantis sidelined Lawson in April after COVID-19-related closures brought the economy to its knees and record-breaking joblessness buckled the state’s unemployment compensation system, CONNECT.

Responding to the crisis, DeSantis left Lawson nominally in place. However, the Governor charged Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter with rehabbing the failed website.

“In the spirit of moving forward and turning the page, I have resigned from DEO,” Lawson wrote in an email to staff. “However, it has been my great honor to serve and to work with each of you. I am extremely grateful for the dedication and focus that you all have given to the people of Florida.”

In comments to media Monday, the Governor criticized the “difficult system” Lawson administered, crediting Satter with “getting it going.”

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians, a number that eventually surpassed 1 million, were met with a website that locked them out of applications and glitches that made the process unnavigable.

Democrats and Republicans alike have acknowledged that the problems with the CONNECT system predated the pandemic. The outbreak had caused the state’s unemployment rate to spike to 13.8% in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, up from 4.4% the month before.

Eagle wouldn’t be the only lawmaker recently tapped for a role in the DeSantis administration. Former Republican Rep. Jamie Grant left the House last month to become the state’s Chief Information Officer.