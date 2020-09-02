Jean-Pierre Bado trails in cash as Democrats try to hold onto HD 114

Connect with us

Marie Woodson is cash leader heading into HD 101 General Election
His GOP opponent, Demi Busatta Cabrera, has about $35,000 on hand.

Attorney Jean-Pierre Bado will begin the House District 114 General Election down in cash as he seeks to hold the seat for Democrats.

Bado holds just over $6,000 after battling Susi Loyzelle for the Democratic nomination.

Bado’s Republican opponent, Demi Busatta Cabrera, has about $35,000 still on hand. She was unopposed for the GOP nomination.

While Busatta Cabrera dodged a Republican primary contest, she’s still spent more money than Bado so far. Busatta Cabrera has burned through nearly $86,000 as of Aug. 21. That’s according to the most recent reports filed with the Division of Elections.

Much of that cash has gone to Marin and Sons for various advertising and outreach expenses.

Bado has spent around $66,000 in total. That’s $20,000 short of Busatta Cabrera’s expenditures, yet he still faces a cash on hand deficit ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

That’s because Busatta Cabrera has nearly doubled Bado in outside contributions. The Republican candidate has raised nearly $121,000 in outside cash as opposed to just over $65,000 for Bado. Bado has also pitched in $7,500 in loans to his campaign.

Busatta Cabrera was largely aided by a big boost in her first two months as a candidate. Busatta Cabrera joined the race in December, one month after Bado. Busatta Cabrera collected nearly $57,000 in December and another $23,000 in January.

From February onward, Bado actually had a slight lead in outside donations, topping Busatta Cabrera by a $45,000 to $41,000 margin.

In the most recent fundraising period, spanning Aug. 14-21, Bado added $3,100 while Busatta Cabrera did not report any outside contributions. That pace will likely pick up for both candidates in the weeks ahead.

Democratic Rep. Javier Fernández is vacating the HD 114 seat to pursue the Senate District 39 seat this cycle. The district covers portions of Miami-Dade County including Cutler Bay, South Miami and West Miami.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 21.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

