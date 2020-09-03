Miami-Dade Democrats launch Spanish-language ad backing Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade Mayor

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party is launching a Spanish-language TV ad supporting Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

The new ad is titled, “Líder,” or “Leader.” The spot highlights Levine Cava’s campaign message — increasing health care access and aiding small businesses and job creation.

The spot follows a recent negative ad the party put out, attacking Levine Cava’s General Election opponent, Esteban “Steve” Bovo. Both Bovo and Levine Cava currently serve on the Miami-Dade County Commission. They secured a General Election match-up after placing in the top two in the Aug. 18 election.

Levine Cava is largely embraced by Democrats as the more liberal alternative in the race. Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami-Dade Democratic Party committeewoman, released a statement praising Levine Cava Thursday in conjunction with the ad’s release.

“I’ve known Daniella Levine Cava for a long time and she works every single day to improve her community and to give back to others,” Taddeo said.

“Daniella Levine Cava has what it takes to lead Miami-Dade through one of its most difficult moments ever and transform our County for the next generation, and it’s important for voters to learn more about her vision, experience and commitment to results.”

The contest to lead Florida’s most populous county is unsurprisingly attracting a lot of attention. More than $12 million had already been spent by the candidates ahead of the Aug. 18 contest. Millions more will surely pour in leading up to the General Election.

“In November, our county finally has the chance to deliver on promises it has made over and over to its residents: we can build proper transit to connect our county, we can take meaningful action against climate change and move past empty words, and most importantly, we can elect a community leader who will truly listen to the residents,” said Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Steve Simeonidis Thursday.

“I cannot wait to elect Miami-Dade’s first female Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava.”