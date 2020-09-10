Last Call for 9.10.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Older voters are split along partisan lines when it comes to the presidential election, but a new poll shows party registration doesn’t factor into whether voters over 50 would get vaccinated for coronavirus.

Though there is not yet a vaccine available for COVID-19, a poll conducted by AARP found fewer than half Florida’s older voters are eagerly awaiting its arrival — just 46% said they would agree to be vaccinated if one were available to them at no cost.

AARP described the results as “strikingly nonpartisan,” with Democrats, Republicans and independents all similarly skeptical of a new vaccine.

At 49%, Democrats were most likely to say they would get vaccinated. Independents followed at 46% while 44% of Republicans said the same.

In each case the balance was split between uncertainty and refusal, with Republicans leading the way on the latter — a third said they would not get vaccinated, with independents trailing by a point at 32%. A quarter of Democrats said they would not get vaccinated.

Broken down by gender, men were more likely to be on board with a vaccine, with 54% willing to get vaccinated and 23% against. Women were in favor by a 41%-34% margin.

Also, voters over 65 were more receptive to vaccination, with 52% in favor and 24% against. Voters between 50 and 64 years old leaned toward vaccination 41%-35%.

The AARP poll was conducted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 8. It took responses from 1,600 likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 647,318 FL residents (+2,537 since Wednesday)

— 7,413 Non-FL residents (+46 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 5,046 Travel related

— 223,371 Contact with a confirmed case

— 5,358 Both

— 413,543 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 40,807 in FL

Deaths:

— 12,482 in FL

Quote of the Day

“These black swans seem a lot closer than they ever have before.” — State economist Amy Baker, on Florida’s economic forecast.

Bill Day’s Latest

