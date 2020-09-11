Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Val Demings introduces federal bill to restore voting rights to felons

Federal

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel
Former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings is a perfect match for Joe Biden's VP.

Federal

Val Demings introduces federal bill to restore voting rights to felons

Demings touts federal bill as Amendment 4 backers lose in court.

on

Shortly after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court ruled that Florida’s felons cannot vote until they pay court fines and fees, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings announced Friday she introduced a bill to prohibit states from denying federal voting rights to citizens regardless of prior criminal convictions.

Demings’ bill, House Resolution 8101, was filed in late August. It seeks to do what Amendment 4 backers have been fighting for in the Florida Legislature and in courts since Florida voters approved that measure in 2018: restoration of voting rights, at least in federal elections, to people whom activists such as Desmond Meade call “returning citizens.”

At issue in the Florida case is whether the amendment’s requirement that felons complete all their court-ordered obligations should include fines, fees, and restitution. Advocates say those monetary sums can be out of reach for many felons struggling to put their lives together after serving prison sentences.

Reversing a lower court judge’s decision that gave Florida felons the right to vote regardless of financial obligations, the order from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the position of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP-led state Legislature.

Friday’s 200-page ruling, delivered on a 6-4 vote, concluded that the Constitution’s due process clause was not violated by the passage of the law implementing Amendment 4.

Demings is a former police chief who served 26 years as an officer in Orlando. She entitled her proposal “Every American Has the Right to Vote Act.”

“Every American should have the right and the responsibility to participate in our democracy. I enforced the law for nearly three decades. Anyone who commits a crime should be held accountable. But committing a crime does not remove your humanity and it should not silence your voice. A debt to society must be paid, but that debt should never include our right to vote,” she wrote in a news release.

“Efforts to exclude these Americans from voting — either directly or through convoluted poll tax schemes — go against our fundamental principle that our government must be answerable to the people. A criminal conviction does not erase a person from our communities or our country,” she added.

Her resolution would “prohibit states from denying or abridging the right to vote in elections for federal office of individuals on the grounds of conviction of a criminal offense, and for other purposes.”

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights. Our fundamental rights are rooted in our basic humanity. We can live up to America’s promise.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida bars, breweries can reopen Monday at 50% capacity.