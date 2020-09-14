Miami-Dade Democratic Party releases new ad praising Daniella Levine Cava’s ‘vision’ in county mayoral race

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party is putting $250,000 behind a new ad backing Daniella Levine Cava’s bid to be the next Miami-Dade County Mayor.

The new ad is titled “Vision” and is the second TV ad from the local party to promote Levine Cava’s campaign. The Miami-Dade Democrats have also released a digital ad going negative against her opponent in the contest, Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

The new ad will air in both English and Spanish and features Levine Cava laying out her plans for the county under her leadership.

“Miami-Dade, it’s time for some vision,” Levine Cava begins.

“My agenda is clear: invest in our businesses, address the affordability crisis and lead with science to get through the pandemic and protect our environment. The broken promises will finally be behind us. As your Mayor, I will lead with vision, integrity and results. That is my promise.”

Both Bovo and Levine Cava currently serve on the County Commission. Though the Commission and mayoral post are nonpartisan, Levine Cava has largely secured support from Democrats while Bovo is running as the conservative option.

“In this defining moment in time, we need leaders like Daniella Levine Cava who will lead with vision and integrity,” said Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Steve Simeonidis in a statement released alongside the new ad.

“Daniella has led on critical issues her entire life and this election is a unique opportunity for Miami-Dade voters to elect a Mayor who will lead with science to get us through the pandemic and take on climate change with action. She will ensure access to health care is a right, especially as residents face the ongoing threats of a virus that is ravaging our neighborhoods.”

Simeonidis said the local party “will continue to invest resources so Miami-Dade residents hear directly from her.”

The new ad comes as Bovo lines up a Monday morning press conference with Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and local faith leaders. Nuñez endorsed Bovo’s bid ahead of the Aug. 18 Primary Election, as have several local pastors.

Bovo and Levine Cava placed in the top two in the Aug. 18 primary, securing spots in the Nov. 3 runoff. Maria Elena Lopez, first vice chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, echoed Simeonidis’ support for Levine Cava, who would be the first woman elected to lead Miami-Dade County if successful in the fall.

“Miami-Dade voters are excited to elect Daniella Levine Cava because her vision for our county resonates with our community — her decades of experience, advocacy for every working family, and her willingness to bring people together, not divide us, sets her apart,” Lopez said.