Jamie Grosshans goes out in a flurry of cases

On her final day on the 5th District Court of Appeal, new Florida Supreme Court Justice Jamie Grosshans was part of six written decisions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Grosshans to the Supreme Court during a 5 p.m. news conference Monday.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Daytona Beach-based appeals court issued nine written opinions — six of which had her name on them.

Grosshans wrote one of the opinions, upholding a racketeering and conspiracy conviction of a man accused of buying gift cards that had been obtained fraudulently and then reselling them to online vendors.

Also Monday, the appeals court issued five written opinions that involved Judge Meredith Sasso, who also was a finalist for the Supreme Court pick.

Grosshans and Sasso were involved in two of the same cases.