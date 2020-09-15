Connect with us

Jamie Grosshans goes out in a flurry of cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Jamie Grosshans, a judge on the Florida Fifth District Court of Appeal, center, talks after Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, appointed her to the Florida Supreme Court Monday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. Grosshans replaces DeSantis' original appointee, Judge Renatha Francis, right, who the Florida Supreme ruled was ineligible to serve on the States high court because she had not yet been a member of the Florida Bar for 10 years as their rules require. Image via Colin Hackley.

Jamie Grosshans goes out in a flurry of cases

The new Supreme Court justice was part of six written decisions.

on

On her final day on the 5th District Court of Appeal, new Florida Supreme Court Justice Jamie Grosshans was part of six written decisions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Grosshans to the Supreme Court during a 5 p.m. news conference Monday.

Meanwhile on Monday, the Daytona Beach-based appeals court issued nine written opinions — six of which had her name on them.

Grosshans wrote one of the opinions, upholding a racketeering and conspiracy conviction of a man accused of buying gift cards that had been obtained fraudulently and then reselling them to online vendors.

Also Monday, the appeals court issued five written opinions that involved Judge Meredith Sasso, who also was a finalist for the Supreme Court pick.

Grosshans and Sasso were involved in two of the same cases.

The News Service of Florida

