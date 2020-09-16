Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell ad highlights push for more COVID-19 relief

2020 Headlines

From sex dolls to profit: Margaret Good donors include child porn defenders

2020

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell ad highlights push for more COVID-19 relief

The ad also criticizes her opponent, Carlos Giménez, as the two battle in CD 26.

on

Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says there’s a “difference” in how she and her Republican opponent will handle COVID-19 relief in Congress.

Mucarsel-Powell lays out the case in a new ad, called “When Crisis Hits.” The 30-second spot will air on English and Spanish television networks and is backed by a seven-figure buy, according to the Mucarsel-Powell campaign.

“There is a difference,” the ad’s narrator begins. “Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Democrats fight for us. They passed a stimulus bill putting $1,200 in our pockets and made sure South Florida’s small businesses got loans. But Carlos Giménez gave himself a 67% pay raise. Yes, 67%. And the Republicans in Congress voted to let giant corporations hide their PPP loans. The difference is clear.”

The ad weaves in that claim about a pay raise for Giménez, the current Miami-Dade County Mayor, among other claims about the COVID-19 pandemic. To be clear, the 67% pay raise was finalized well before the COVID-19 outbreak. It kicked in all the way back in 2018.

Senate Republicans did vote against a bill which would have disclosed who received loans under the Payroll Protection Program (PPP). Republicans cited concerns that personal information for small business owners would be made public under such a proposal. The Donald Trump administration eventually released information for businesses that received $150,000 or more in PPP money.

Democrats have pushed Republicans to approve a new COVID-19 relief bill. So far, those talks have stalled, leading many to believe a new deal won’t be reached until after the Nov. 3 election.

“When the coronavirus crisis hit South Florida, I got to work and passed immediate financial relief for families and small businesses, and I’m still working in Congress to rebuild our local economy and create good jobs,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a statement released alongside the new ad.

“Carlos Giménez’s long record of corruption proves who he fights for, and if he is elected to Congress, he will continue to put himself first while following the Republican line in D.C., protecting special interests and large corporations instead of small businesses.”

Giménez is challenging Mucarsel-Powell for her seat in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. The new ad from the Democratic incumbent comes just one day after the Florida Democratic Party put out a digital ad criticizing the Mayor’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Miami-Dade County.

The CD 26 contest is expected to be tight, with the outbreak featuring prominently going forward. Miami-Dade County has served as the epicenter of the pandemic in Florida, thanks in part to its large population and status as a tourist hub. Election forecasters currently see the race as a toss-up.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

$300 federal unemployment benefit extended for fourth — and likely final — week