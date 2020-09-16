Chip LaMarca ad promises he’ll do ‘whatever it takes’ to help HD 93 constituents

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca is launching a new TV and digital ad campaign as he seeks to defend his House District 93 seat against Democratic candidate Linda Thompson Gonzalez.

The new ad is titled, “Whatever It Takes.” It highlights several policies LaMarca backed during his brief time in the Legislature.

The ad begins with LaMarca and his wife, Eileen, walking their dog.

“Chip and I do this walk all the time,” Eileen LaMarca says.

“Almost,” Chip LaMarca interjects, before Eileen responds.

“Right,” she says, “when he’s not busy working hard for our community. Chip’s been helping families and businesses recover from coronavirus and he got higher teacher pay and funding for school safety. Chip fought to protect our beaches from sewage leaks and offshore drilling. I’m Eileen LaMarca. Trust me, Chip will do whatever it takes to keep Broward safe and clean.”

The ad then cuts to LaMarca dropping a dog waste bag into the garbage. “She’s right,” LaMarca responds, “whatever it takes.”

LaMarca is the only Republican currently representing a district wholly inside the typically blue Broward County. House District 93 covers parts of Broward County including Lighthouse Point and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. LaMarca won the seat in 2018 by 7 points.

“My record is clear. I’ve supported our small business community, voted to ban fracking, and fund and protect our beaches,” LaMarca said in a Wednesday statement.

“I have consistently supported our teachers and education choices for our families. But we have more work to do. We need solutions to provide people and small businesses the support they need during challenging economic times. I firmly believe we must change how our unemployment system works. We cannot allow political stunts to stand in the way of success and by working together we can get it done.”

Thompson Gonzalez is a former Assistant Inspector General at the U.S. State Department. She managed to outraise LaMarca in the most recent reporting period, covering Aug. 22-Sept. 4.

Thompson Gonzalez raised more than $27,000 during that span between her campaign and political committee, Committee for a Better Broward. LaMarca added just under $16,000 between his campaign and PC, Citizens Helping Improve Policy.

LaMarca still holds a large cash on hand lead over Thompson Gonzalez, however. He holds more than $287,000 as compared to just under $110,000 for Thompson Gonzalez. The challenger’s pot also includes $70,000 in personal money she has yet to tap into.