Gov. DeSantis blasts POLITICO deep dive article as ‘typical false nonsense’

Gov. Ron DeSantis, upon his return to Fox and Friends Thursday morning, declared a POLITICO article that offered one of the deepest looks at his administration and his political identity more generally to be “typical false nonsense.”

The long-form article, one replete with on-the-record sourcing in many cases, familiar off-the-record voices, and more than one potential bombshell revelation, had not been questioned publicly by the Governor up until the Fox News hit.

For DeSantis, who has often had a combative relationship with members of the Florida media, the piece from Matt Dixon, Gary Fineout, and Michael Kruse threatened the sanctity of the normal safe space that is the Fox News studio for the Governor and other Sunshine State Republicans.

DeSantis bristled at questioning from the hosts, one of whom asked if there was “friction” between the Governor and President Donald Trump.

The Governor said the “typical false nonsense” was “probably generated by people who don’t have my best interest at heart.”

Specific refutations were not to be found, however, as DeSantis extolled his fundraising for Trump.

“I’ve raised the President more money by like ten than any Governor in the country,” a defensive DeSantis maintained, before going cryptic again.

“I think he’s had problems with the campaign, some of the folks in Florida,” DeSantis said, adding “that’s obviously something” he “wasn’t included in.”

Despite an attempt to get clarification on that, the Governor sidestepped the question, instead noting that the President “had an opportunity to improve the performance in Miami-Dade,” which was “not a good county in 2016 at all. It was really a historic blowout.”

Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by roughly 30 points; polls show that margin dwindling.

“With all the strength around the state, I don’t see how Biden is able to win,” the Governor predicted, advancing themes from a Wednesday interview in which the Governor said the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, was failing in “making the sale” to Florida voters.

“The issue contrasts are very strong,” DeSantis added. “Biden’s record is one of repeated failures.”

The Governor continued to express confidence, though with out clauses, that Trump would prevail.

While “Florida’s always a work in progress,” DeSantis believes that the people moving to Florida for “greener pastures” are “going to tend toward the President.”