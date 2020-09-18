Governor signs measure banning import and export of shark fins

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a measure into law honoring the late Rep. Kristin Jacobs which bans the import and export of shark fins in Florida

Sen. Travis Hutson sponsored the bill (SB 680), but the measure is named after Jacobs. She sponsored the House version of the bill (HB 401). Jacobs passed away in April — almost exactly one month after the Legislature approved the legislation — after a yearslong battle with cancer.

Jacobs prioritized banning the shark fin trade. Toward the end of the legislative process, Rep. Toby Overdorf offered an amendment renaming the bill the “Kristin Jacobs Ocean Conservation Act.” That amendment was approved.

Jacobs and other proponents of the bill have condemned the practice of shark finning, where traders cut the fins off a shark but leave the body in the ocean. Without those fins, the shark will almost surely die from blood loss or drowning, as it can no longer swim.

The U.S. has outlawed shark finning, but not trading in those fins. The fins are considered a delicacy by some and can be highly sought after at restaurants.

The newly-signed measure does permit the “sale of shark fins by any commercial fisherman who harvested sharks from a vessel holding a valid federal shark fishing permit on January 1, 2020″ as well as “the export and sale of shark fins by any wholesale dealer holding a valid federal Atlantic shark dealer permit on January 1, 2020.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will also study whether to ban locally-supplied shark fins as well, per the legislation.

The bill’s backers lobbied Gov. Ron DeSantis to approve the bill. Shark Allies, a nonprofit organization aimed at shark conservation, released a statement lobbying the Governor after the bill was passed.

“Making it through all six committees and ending up with a victory for sharks is something most people believed would never happen,” said Stefanie Brendl, the group’s executive director.

“There is more work to be done but ending the imports of fins immediately is a massive accomplishment and a bold first step in the right direction.”