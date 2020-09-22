Last Call for 9.22.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Republican Rep. Tommy Gregory is going all in to defeat Amendment 2, which would raise the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026.

Gregory announced Tuesday that he had formed a political committee, More Jobs and Better Wages PC, to fight against the proposal, which detractors say will force businesses to raise prices or cut staff to make ends meet.

“The dangers of enshrining a $15 minimum wage in our state’s constitution cannot be overstated. More than half a million jobs for young people, seniors, and others looking to gain new skills at any point in their lives will be in jeopardy. Business owners will face skyrocketing labor costs that will force many to close their doors for good, putting even more people out of work,” Gregory said.

“it is imperative that Florida voters understand that voting Yes on Amendment 2 is a vote for increasing consumer costs and hardship for Florida senior citizens on fixed incomes. A mandated minimum wage may sound good at first, but it will end up hurting the very workers it purports to help. More Jobs and Better Wages PC will be working diligently to educate as many voters as possible ahead of the election. Florida’s future depends on voters’ ability to see through Amendment 2’s facile promises.”

Amendment 2 is sponsored by political committee Florida For A Fair Wage and heavily backed by Orlando attorney John Morgan. So far, it has raised and spent more than $5 million pushing the proposal.

Gregory’s stance mirrors that of Florida’s major business interests, which have come out strong against the ballot proposal in recent weeks. Florida Chamber of Commerce President Mark Wilson has said the amendment is “bad for Florida and worse for Floridians” and last week the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association released a tool calculating the amendment’s impact on businesses’ payroll costs.

Amendment 2 will be on the November ballot and will require 60% voter approval to pass.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 679,776 FL residents (+2,414 since Monday)

— 8,133 Non-FL residents (+56 since Monday)

Origin:

— 5,495 Travel related

— 243,548 Contact with a confirmed case

— 5,774 Both

— 424,959 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 42,771 in FL

Deaths:

— 13,579 in FL

Quote of the Day

“Let’s be extremely clear about something — this is a blatant overreach from the Governor and Republicans who are actively undermining the Constitution. We will not go down without a fight.” — Rep. Shevrin Jones, on proposed legislation to crack down on protests.

