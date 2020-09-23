Connect with us

Rick Scott says Mike Bloomberg's money can't save Joe Biden in Florida

John Roberts on Ruth Bader Ginsburg: 'a fighter, a winner’

The Senator appeared on FOX Business Network Wednesday.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott was matter of fact about Mike Bloomberg‘s $16 million commitment (including $5 million of his own money) to pay off fines and fees of reformed felons looking to vote.

The Senator, appearing on the Fox Business Channel’s “Varney and Company” Wednesday morning, said that Bloomberg’s commitment to pay off debt for 32,000 potential voters via the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition ultimately wouldn’t affect the outcome in November.

“The problem that Bloomberg has is that money’s not going to buy this election. If money bought elections, Mike Bloomberg would be the Democratic nominee,” Scott said.

The Senator, who buoyed three successful elections with his own self-financing, added that the problem with the Democratic campaign was “trying to sell a bad candidate,” as “Floridians do not want Joe Biden.”

“Money’s not going to fix Joe Biden’s problems,” Scott counseled.

The Senator’s critiques of Bloomberg’s investments in the 2020 presidential campaign are nothing new.

On the same program last week, Scott panned Bloomberg’s $100 million commitment to Florida spending on behalf of Biden.

“I don’t care how much Michael Bloomberg tries to sell … It’s a bad ad.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been the most vocal of Florida Republicans in criticizing the Bloomberg spend.

The Panhandle Congressman has called for a criminal probe of the Bloomberg move, likening it to bribery.

“I believe there may be a criminal investigation already underway of the Bloomberg-connected activities in Florida,” Gaetz said on the Hannity program Tuesday night on Fox News.

Scott was cooler than Gaetz on the matter of potential illegality, noting that “the courts will end up deciding” and “the issue’s been in the courts for a while.”

The Senator also addressed a new poll from the Washington Post, an R+5 survey that shows the President leading Democratic nominee Joe Biden 51% to 47%.

Scott, who has long noted that public polls skew to the left of the voters, predicted a “big win” for Trump over Biden, a “bad candidate for Democrats.”

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at AG@FloridaPolitics.com

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Bartholomew

    September 23, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Dick Scott wouldn’t know its not a matter of buying votes because that’s what his party leader and party use as their main tactic. It has more to do with what is fair and right. Forty-one US states have no such policy to remove voting rights from felons. Unless a person renounces their citizenship no one should lose their right to vote unless they lose or give up their citizenship.

    Reply

  2. Quincy

    September 23, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Frankly, I could not care less what Rick Scott thinks. The man was indicted for fraud, and he pretty much destroyed both the health care infrastructure and the environment in Florida.

    The man’s word means nothing to me, except more lies.

    Reply

  3. S.B. ANTHONY

    September 23, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Rick “I take the Fifth” Scott and his cronies reek of desperation.
    They’d be better off keeping their mouths shut if they have any hope
    of political futures. Of course, they could always just be bit players
    on trump’s future reality shows on trump TV. There’s that.

    Reply

