Rick Scott says Mike Bloomberg’s money can’t save Joe Biden in Florida

U.S. Senator Rick Scott was matter of fact about Mike Bloomberg‘s $16 million commitment (including $5 million of his own money) to pay off fines and fees of reformed felons looking to vote.

The Senator, appearing on the Fox Business Channel’s “Varney and Company” Wednesday morning, said that Bloomberg’s commitment to pay off debt for 32,000 potential voters via the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition ultimately wouldn’t affect the outcome in November.

“The problem that Bloomberg has is that money’s not going to buy this election. If money bought elections, Mike Bloomberg would be the Democratic nominee,” Scott said.

The Senator, who buoyed three successful elections with his own self-financing, added that the problem with the Democratic campaign was “trying to sell a bad candidate,” as “Floridians do not want Joe Biden.”

“Money’s not going to fix Joe Biden’s problems,” Scott counseled.

The Senator’s critiques of Bloomberg’s investments in the 2020 presidential campaign are nothing new.

On the same program last week, Scott panned Bloomberg’s $100 million commitment to Florida spending on behalf of Biden.

“I don’t care how much Michael Bloomberg tries to sell … It’s a bad ad.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz has been the most vocal of Florida Republicans in criticizing the Bloomberg spend.

The Panhandle Congressman has called for a criminal probe of the Bloomberg move, likening it to bribery.

“I believe there may be a criminal investigation already underway of the Bloomberg-connected activities in Florida,” Gaetz said on the Hannity program Tuesday night on Fox News.

Scott was cooler than Gaetz on the matter of potential illegality, noting that “the courts will end up deciding” and “the issue’s been in the courts for a while.”

The Senator also addressed a new poll from the Washington Post, an R+5 survey that shows the President leading Democratic nominee Joe Biden 51% to 47%.

Scott, who has long noted that public polls skew to the left of the voters, predicted a “big win” for Trump over Biden, a “bad candidate for Democrats.”