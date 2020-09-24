Gov. Ron DeSantis names five judicial appointments

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced five judicial appointments to various courts across the state.

The appointments include Joshua Hawkes to the Second Circuit Court, Jennifer Swenson to the Tenth Circuit Court, Gilberto Perez to the Twentieth Circuit Court, Stefanie Morris to the Leon County Court, and Barry Dickson to the Escambia County Court.

Hawkes, of Tallahassee, will move to the Second Circuit Court after working as a lawyer with Foley & Lardner since 2015. Previously, he served active duty with the U.S. Navy and worked with submarines. He now serves as a reserve Commander in the U.S. Navy JAG Corps.

Hawkes earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Naval Academy and his law degree from Florida State University.

He fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Robert Long to the First District Court of Appeal.

Swenson, of Lakeland, will move to the Tenth Circuit Court after serving as a Judge for the Polk County Court. She previously served as an Assistant State Attorney since 2012.

Swenson earned her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and her law degree from Duke University.

She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge John Stargel to the Second District Court of Appeal.

Perez, of Cape Coral, moves to the Twentieth Circuit Court after serving as a general magistrate for the Twentieth Circuit since 2015. He previously held his own law practice.

Perez earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and his law degree from the University of Notre Dame.

He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge George Richards.

Morris, of Tallahassee, will move to the Leon County court after serving as an Assistant State Attorney in the Second Circuit since 2007, where she is currently chief covering Gadsden and Liberty counties.

Morris received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her law degree from Stetson University.

She fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Layne Smith to the Second Circuit Court.

Dickson, of Pensacola Beach, moves to the Escambia County Court after serving as an Assistant Public Defender for the First Circuit since 2004. He also serves as a reserve Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps.

Dickinson received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University.

He fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz to the First Circuit Court.