Rene Plasencia continues campaign fundraising advantage in HD 50

Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia pulled in another $14,300 and received an additional $13,750 in donated polling and research from the Republican Party of Florida recently, continuing his campaign cash dominance against Democrat Nina Yoakum in House District 50.

Through the most recent two-week reporting period, Plasencia has raised $177,971 toward his reelection bid. He had $96,365 in the bank as of the latest reporting date, Sept. 18.

Yoakum of Orlando raised $4,417 during the period, bringing her total to $53,153 in donations plus $5,514 she lent her own campaign. On Sept. 18, she had $31,902 in the bank.

As is typical of incumbents and particularly of Republicans, Plasencia’s reelection bid has had the advantage in attracting numerous maximum-donation $1,000 checks from businesses and political action committees. Plasencia of Orlando picked up eight $1,000 checks in the most recent period and has attracted more than 115 of them throughout his campaign. Yoakum reported receiving two $1,000 checks this time and has received 20 of them over the course of her 14-month campaign.

On the other hand, Yoakum is attracting far more more donors. She reported 80 total contributions in her most recent filing and 586 to date. Plasencia’s latest report included 31 donations, and he has received just 299 to date.

HD 50 covers eastern Orange County and northwestern Brevard County. Overall, Republicans hold a 1-point lead in voter registration in the district, according to the most recent book closing reports from the Florida Division of Elections.

In other districts in Brevard County:

— Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois of Merritt Island reported raising $16,750 toward his reelection bid in House District 51 in northern Brevard. He now has raised $106,847, and had $48,472 in the bank on Sept. 18. Democratic challenger Joan Marie Majid of Merritt Island collected $4,610 in the most recent period. She has raised $18,042 overall and had $10,393 in the bank on Sept. 18.

— Republican Rep. Thad Altman of Indalantic raised just $1,000 in the most recent period. He now has raised $66,725 to date and had $18,263 in the bank for his reelection bid in House District 52 in central Brevard. Democratic challenger Lloyd Dabbs of Viera reported collecting just $252 in the latest period. He has raised $19,258 to date and had $2,860 in the bank.

— Republican Rep. Randy Fine of southern Brevard picked up $8,950 in the latest reporting period for his reelection bid in House District 52 in southern Brevard. He has raised $262,391 to date and had $102,123 in the bank on Sept. 18. Democratic challenger Phil Moore of West Melbourne reported raising $558. He has raised $15,441 to date and had $6,920 in the bank on Sept. 18.