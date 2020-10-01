Debbie Mucarsel-Powell touts best-ever $2M fundraising quarter as she looks to hold CD 26 seat

Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says she added more than $2 million in the third quarter alone. That’s a total her campaign says is the best fundraising quarter for any Florida congressional candidate in history.

That claim appears to be true based on a review of fundraising numbers in Florida congressional races in the last several cycles. It’s certainly a personal best for Mucarsel-Powell, the incumbent in Florida’s 26th Congressional District. The Congresswoman set her previous personal record in the second quarter, when she added nearly $837,000. Her newest total more than doubles that haul as she seeks to defend her seat against Republican candidate Carlos Giménez.

“I am so proud of this historic milestone, which was powered by thousands of individual supporters,” Mucarsel-Powell said in a statement on the new fundraising numbers.

“This campaign is about rebuilding our economy, expanding access to healthcare, and ensuring opportunity for every South Floridian, and that’s why we are building momentum every single day.”

The October quarterly reports — which cover all financial activity through Sept. 30 — aren’t due for congressional candidates until Oct. 15. Mucarsel-Powell’s reports have not yet been officially filed with the Federal Election Commission for review.

Mucarsel-Powell has consistently outraised Giménez as she battles to hold her seat in a closely-contested race. Election forecasters currently see the CD 26 contest as a toss-up. Mucarsel-Powell herself has called the contest “one of the toughest” races in the country this cycle.

That’s likely to remain true even with the eye-popping fundraising totals. Giménez, the current Miami-Dade County Mayor, has high name ID and will seek to appeal to Miami-Dade County’s large Hispanic population, which could be leaning more Republican this cycle than usual. The district covers parts of Miami-Dade County as well as Monroe County.

Andrew Markoff, who serves as Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign manager, nevertheless touted the team’s advantage in money going forward.

“This historic quarter will enable us to run the most robust campaign South Florida has ever seen, fueled by thousands of volunteers, donors and voters who see the clear difference between Debbie Mucarsel-Powell — who is fighting every day to help her community — and Carlos Giménez — who is fighting every day to help himself.”

The Mayor’s last fundraising quarter was his best since he entered the race earlier this year. He added more than $617,000 in the second quarter. That total still was not enough to close the fundraising gap with the incumbent.

Mucarsel-Powell won the seat in 2018 by defeating former Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo by just 2 percentage points.