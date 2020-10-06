Mike Bloomberg gives $500K to Orlando-based Hispanic voter outreach group

An Orlando-based, Hispanic-voter outreach group is getting $500,000 from Michael Bloomberg, as part of his $100 million commitment to help Joe Biden win Florida in the Nov. 3 election.

Votar Es Poder PAC, a corporate affiliation to Poder Latinx, is getting the cash infusion to expand Poder Latinx’ efforts to reach Hispanic voters and to encourage them to vote.

Poder Latinx claims to already have conducted 2.5 million phone and text conversations with voters and to have registered 33,200 Hispanic Florida voters. By Election Day the group says it hopes to have made 5 million voter contacts. The group also intends to canvass.

“With Florida voters across the state already receiving their ballots – and with Florida potentially playing a decisive role in the election – direct voter outreach in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is crucial right now,” Bloomberg stated in a news release. “The last debate made the stakes of this election abundantly clear – and presented Floridians with a choice between a leader who wants to bring the American people together and a President who wants to tear us apart. I’m supporting Votar Es Poder PAC’s efforts to help get this country back on track by turning out the vote for Joe and Kamala in Central Florida.”

The billionaire former New York City mayor pledged last month that he would spend $100 million of his own money just in Florida to thwart President Donald Trump‘s reelection. That money already has gone into direct advertising by his Independence USA PAC, advertising by other Democratic PACs such as Priorities USA Action and Latino Victory Fund, other voter outreach efforts, and to help felons reestablish their voting rights under Amendment 4.

“With this additional funding, we can deepen our Latinx outreach and increase our final ground door knocking push in the critical central Florida area,” Esteban Garces, treasurer of the Votar Es Poder PAC, stated in the news release.