Pro-Trump PAC claims Amy Coney Barrett ready to ‘serve you’ on SCOTUS

The push to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court continues, abetted by new creative claiming the President’s nominee wants to “serve you.”

A 30-second spot from the pro-Donald Trump America First Policies, chaired by former Cabinet Secretary and professional wrestling magnate Linda McMahon, presents Barrett basking in the glowing light in which conservative activists see her.

This is the second ad from the group, part of a $5 million spend across multiple platforms.

“I am truly humbled by the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court,” Barrett says as the ad begins, via footage from an event at the White House Rose Garden where the open secret of her nomination to replace liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg was made official.

Barrett then offers reassurances that she would not legislate from the bench.

“I would assume this role to serve you. Judges are not policy makers and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold. And if the Senate does me the the honor of confirming me, I pledge to discharge the responsibilities of this job to the very best of my ability.”

The ad closes with a call to action: “Tell the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett.”

While the numbers in the GOP-controlled Senate would seem at first glance to mean that Barrett’s confirmation is a lock, recent mobilizations on her behalf suggest conservatives are worried that the push may fall short.

Sen. Rick Scott, in a conversation Wednesday with Americans for Prosperity, asserted that despite hiccups in the process, optimism abounds for a Barrett confirmation this month.

“We’ll vote on her the last week of October,” Scott said, “sometime that week right before the election.”

Despite assertions that virus-sick Senators will recover in time for the requisite in-person vote to confirm Barrett, Scott reminded conservative activists that some of his colleagues could go wobbly without pressure from the right.

“Even if you really believe everybody’s going to vote the right way, do not take a chance,” Scott advised the AFP audience earlier this week.