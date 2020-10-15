Last Call for 10.15.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Thursday endorsed about four-dozen down-ballot Democrats running for state legislative seats across the country.

“We need to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House, but we also need to elect good leaders at the state and local level. That’s what this endorsement slate is about: making sure that we have forward-thinking, dynamic leaders at every level of our government who will deliver solutions to the biggest challenges we face,” Buttigieg said.

“These 47 candidates are generational leaders, diverse and reflective of the country and communities they are seeking to serve. I’ll be urging our network at Win The Era to join me in supporting exciting candidates up and down the ballot.”

The endorsement list included candidates from all corners of the country, including four from Florida.

Topping the list was Rep. Ben Diamond, who is running for reelection in House District 68. Rep. Shevrin Jones and Orlando-area labor attorney Patricia Sigman, who are running for Senate. Miami Democrat Ricky Junquera also got the nod in House District 118.

Buttigieg said Win The Era, the PAC he after ending his presidential campaign, will spend the final stretch to Election Day endorsing state legislative candidates in Florida and other battleground states where Republicans have a firm grip on the state Legislature.

Positive cases:

— 735,685 FL residents (+3,286 since Wednesday)

— 9,303 Non-FL residents (+70 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 6,402 Travel related

— 274,494 Contact with a confirmed case

— 6,811 Both

— 447,978 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 46,693 in FL

Deaths:

— 15,932 in FL

“That’s what you call winning.” — Sen. Joe Gruters, on the GOP closing the voter registration gap to within 1 point.

