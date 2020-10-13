Last Call for 10.13.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Voters will head to the polls with economic concerns top-of-mind, according to a new poll from Florida Atlantic University.

The FAU Business and Economics Polling Initiative polled 644 likely Florida voters and found nearly two-fifths would be prioritizing pocketbook issues as they fill out their ballots, with pandemic-related concerns coming in at 18%, health care at 17% and racial equality at 11%.

The issue ranking comes as many Floridians still find themselves out of work, but the specter of a renewed surge in coronavirus infections could quickly flip the top two.

“The economy and the coronavirus are key issues for voters and if the perception of either issue changes so could people’s votes,” said FAU BEPI director Monica Escaleras, Ph.D.

FAU also asked voters how they plan to cast their ballots and 44% said they’re going postal.

The balloting preference tracks with the already unprecedented surge in mail voting — as of Tuesday morning nearly 1.8 million Floridians mail ballots had completed the round trip back to local election supervisors. Another 3.85 million ballots are in voters’ hands.

By comparison, just over 2.7 million mail ballots were returned out of a pool of 3.35 million in the 2016 presidential election.

Another 30% of those polled said they’ll in-person during the early voting period while the balance plan to vote on Election Day.

The FAU BEPI poll was conducted Oct. 9-10 via an IVR system of landlines and cellphones as well as an online panel. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

___

The odds of a Joe Biden presidency are growing by the day, with bettors plunking money down for what currently seems like a surefire bet.

According to BoyleSports, the former Vice President has 4/9 odds — equivalent to a 70% probability — of giving President Donald Trump the boot. Last week he had 4/6 odds. Trump, meanwhile, has eased out to 7/4 odds.

“Six states have been earmarked as crucial to this election and Biden is dominating the betting in all of them,” BoyleSports spox Lawrence Lyons said. He may not need them all to win and if punters have called the battlegrounds right, it’s hard to see how Trump can overcome his 7/4 odds which are the largest we’ve seen for his reelection to date.”

Biden’s break is on the back of positive polling in the Great Lakes states. BoyleSports says Biden is a near-lock to win Michigan’s 16 electoral votes and has set the betting line at a “red-hot 1/7.” Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are nearly as certain, with each state carrying 2/9 odds to go blue.

Biden is also the 1/2 favorite in Arizona and a 4/6 favorite in North Carolina.

And in Florida, a state included in nearly all pathways to Trump’s reelection, BoyleSports is giving Biden an 8/13 chance (62%) of pulling off a win.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 729,591 FL residents (+2,657 since Monday)

— 9,158 Non-FL residents (+68 since Monday)

Origin:

— 6,271 Travel related

— 271,057 Contact with a confirmed case

— 6,692 Both

— 445,571 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 46,225 in FL

Deaths:

— 15,722 in FL

Quote of the Day

“This isn’t reform, it’s a roulette wheel. No one is really sure what elections would look like under this amendment. Entire constituencies — geographic, ethnic, racial and religious — could find themselves left behind.” — House Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls, on the open primaries amendment.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights