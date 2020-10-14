Last Call for 10.14.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Association of Professional Lobbyists has selected Mariann Sabolic as its next executive director.

FAPL announced the hire Wednesday in an email to its membership.

Sabolic brings over 15 years of experience in Florida policy in both the public and private sectors. Most recently, she served as the President of LobbyTools, where she ran the daily operations for the past seven years.

She also served as Director of Leadership Florida’s Class Program and managed a statewide grassroots and advocacy program with the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

During her career she’s built an extensive network of government affairs professionals and years of experience in providing value to member groups, FAPL said.

In her new role, Sabolic will take the lead role in programming, directing the growth of the organization, and providing it greater visibility at The Capitol.

FAPL, founded in 2002, has a membership of about 250 lobbyists. Its mission focuses on education and ethical conduct which fosters a lobby corps that is both knowledgeable and professional.

FAPL membership is open to all Florida registered lobbyists.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 732,399 FL residents (+2,808 since Tuesday)

— 9,233 Non-FL residents (+75 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 6,332 Travel related

— 272,748 Contact with a confirmed case

— 6,740 Both

— 446,579 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 46,482 in FL

Deaths:

— 15,788 in FL

Evening Reads

“St. Pete Polls survey: Joe Biden up by 2 in Florida” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

“Biden aims to erode Donald Trump’s support among older voters in Florida” via Patricia Mazzei and Thomas Kaplan of The New York Times

“Mike Bloomberg-backed ad calls on Florida seniors to ditch Trump” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

“What Kamala Harris learned about power at Howard” via Astead Herndon of The New York Times

“How Biden became the unlikeliest of online fundraising superstars” via Shane Goldmacher and Rachel Shorey of The New York Times

“The verdict on Trump’s economic stewardship, before COVID and after” via Jon Hilsenrath of The Wall Street Journal

“In stream with Economic Club of Florida, Trump makes plea to Democrats” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

“Amy Coney Barrett distances herself from Antonin Scalia in confirmation hearing” via James Hohmann of The Washington Post

“How conservative Is Barrett?” via Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, Laura Bronner and Anna Wiederkehr of FiveThirtyEight

“Last exit from autocracy” via David Frum of The Atlantic

“Steven Mnuchin says new economic relief deal unlikely before election, although talks with Nancy Pelosi continue” via Erica Werner and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post

“Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press

“Democratic super PAC throws cash at Florida House District 50 race” via Bailey Gallion of Florida Today

“With early voting starting Monday, 16% of Pinellas County voters have already cast a ballot” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

“Trailblazing transgender Senate candidate dies before election” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“‘Hunker down’: The fall COVID-19 surge is here” via Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan of CNN

“Florida puts a positive spin on COVID-19 data, misleading the public on pandemic” via Mario Ariza of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Tampa Bay schools exceed 1,000 coronavirus cases since classes started” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times

“SEC postpones LSU-Florida football game as Gators deal with outbreak” via Mark Long of The Associated Press

Quote of the Day

“Doing what we’re doing now, I think positivity numbers are just about useless, because it’s completely opaque who is getting tested and why.” — Thomas Hladish, a scientist at the UF Emerging viruses Institute, on the state’s positivity rate methodology.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights