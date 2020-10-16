DBPR network system falls victim to ‘malicious activity;’ FDLE to investigate

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) fell victim earlier this month to “malicious activity” orchestrated against the department’s data and systems.

In a news release, DBPR said the attack took place on Oct. 7 and that immediate actions were taken to contain the attack and “prevent any compromise.” Subsequently, the responsive security measures caused temporary outages to DPBPR’s online services through Oct. 12.

The department hasn’t found any evidence to suggest a data breach containing any personally identifiable information.

“Risks posed by malicious activity on state-owned technology assets are serious, and the Department will continue to work tirelessly with state technology and law enforcement partners to exhaust all available measures in deterring threats directed toward these assets,” the department said. “In this case, the Department has engaged the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for additional support in the investigation and review of these system security matters.”

DBPR is the state agency charged with licensing and regulating businesses and professionals in Florida such as cosmetologists, veterinarians, real estate agents and other occupations.

Presently, the department is operating with system limitations and warned of possible delays in the near future. They added that additional measures were taken to fortify their online safeguards. That effort will require the department to devote more staff resources to continue processing applications and inquiries.

“The Department is committed to achieving a safe and responsible restoration of all system functions swiftly, and upon restoration, will take additional steps to expedite handling of any transactions that have been delayed by this disruption in the operation of certain network systems,” DBPR said in a news release.

All DBPR online services for payments and applications remain available online. The department said customer service agents are available to help those who need assistance regarding department services.