DNC launches three new ads promoting early voting at Ray-J, Amalie Arena

The Democratic National Committee is releasing three new digital ads highlighting the start of ballot drop-off at Tropicana Field and the opening of early in-person voting sites at Raymond James Stadium and Amalie Arena.

The 15-second ads are set to run on digital platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube targeting Tampa Bay area voters.

Each of the ads features the same introduction, with phrases such as “Get in the game,” “Get on the field” and “Get on the floor” across flashing sports imagery. The ad then shifts to “Vote early,” and tells voters about one of the three locations available to vote or drop off ballots.

The ads direct viewers to IWillVote.com — a voter participation website from the DNC — to find the locations available and learn more. These ads also complement billboard advertising near early voting sites.

“Democrats are using every tool we have to make sure voters have the resources they need to make a plan to vote,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez in a news release. “Floridians have a range of easy, convenient options for making their voices heard this year. As early voting kicks off, we’re going to keep working every day to get that information to every voter we can.”

The ballot-drop off at Gate 1 of Tropicana Field is available for voters in Pinellas County starting Monday through Nov. 2, open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily.

As for Raymond James and Amalie Arena, Hillsborough County voters can cast their ballots early also starting Monday through Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters who wish to drop off a vote by mail ballot can do so curbside at the Raymond James Stadium site or any of the other 24 early voting locations.

Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting site, a contrast to Election Day when they must vote from their designated precinct.