Gov. DeSantis takes COVID-19 victory lap at charter school, blasts teachers union

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran visited Jacksonville Tuesday, celebrating the administration’s response to COVID-19.

The Governor was not at a public school such as Fletcher or Douglas Anderson High Schools, as both of those schools are closed because of coronavirus clusters.

Rather, he was at the Jacksonville Classical Academy, a charter school in North Riverside that is affiliated with conservative Hillsdale College, an endeavor funded by bigtime GOP donor Ambassador John Rood.

The Governor has been undaunted by negative stories on school children and the novel coronavirus, saying that the young are not susceptible like older people are, and calling opponents of his position “flat earthers.“

Remarks Tuesday did not deviate from these parameters, with DeSantis lauding charter and private schools for leading the way on school reopening, despite objections from the public school teachers union.

“Their goal was to keep kids out of school and they were wrong,” DeSantis said about the Florida Education Association‘s opposition to brick and mortar school openings.

DeSantis said that “when we looked at what went on with our school system, the physical, emotional and social well being of kids” was the first priority.

The “evidence was abundantly clear then and it’s clearer now that schools are not drivers of coronavirus and they need to be open.”

DeSantis said kids have been back in school for two months in most of the state.

“Pretty much everyone acknowledges that having schools open is the right thing to do,” DeSantis said, saying “in-person instruction is vital and needs to continue.”

The Governor also celebrated sports being back for students, saying he hopes to get to more games as time permits.

“Going forward, whatever the future may hold, school closures should be off the table,” DeSantis said.

“Closing the schools is not the best option,” DeSantis said in response to reporters’ questions about the two shuttered schools, saying “the more surgical approach, the better” is needed rather than taking out a “perfectly healthy” student from schools.

“Unless they test positive, why would you want to force them out of school,” DeSantis said, saying that “we’ve got to move beyond closures” and their “devastating” costs.

The commissioner lauded the governor’s approach.

“There’s 50 governors in the country,” added Corcoran. “Only one governor went through all the data, all the forensics.”

The commissioner noted that Florida’s five urban school districts are open, five of the top 20 in the country. The other five are elsewhere and one is partially open and the other is closed.

“COVID when it comes to these school children is de mininis or no risk,” Corcoran added, saying that what Florida has done is “absolutely special and great.”

DeSantis has often employed Jacksonville as a backdrop for getting a more unvarnished message across than some other markets might get.

In repeated visits to the city, he blasted the “drive-by smears” of the elite media that derided locals as “Florida morons” for going to the beach and catching some waves amidst the pandemic.

Perhaps it was that expectation of a friendly audience that ultimately led the commissioner and the governor to the city Tuesday.