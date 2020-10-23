Computers don’t vote, but AI analysis says Donald Trump won debate

The second and final presidential debate may have already receded into memory, but who won?

A computer analysis showed good news for the incumbent after Thursday night’s exchanges between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

In five of seven categories, VoiceVibes, an AI-powered communication coaching platform, rated Trump’s delivery as superior to Biden’s based on “Confident and Authentic Vibes.”

On climate change, race in America, leadership, national security, and health care, Trump was the winner, according to artificial intelligence metrics.

Biden prevailed on immigration and COVID-19.

A word to those readers smashing emoticon reactions right now: The platform is content-agnostic, meaning it is just evaluating the delivery of the arguments, not what was actually being said.

“Keep in mind that our software does not attempt to evaluate the content or merit of their statements or politics, rather the persuasiveness of their tone and vocal delivery,” said Debra Cancro, CEO of VoiceVibes.

The methodology includes what the media release calls “graded performances on a scale of 0-10 (10 being best) based on dimensions of vocal delivery (meaning how professional and polished they sound, as following known best practices for speakers) and also predicts how a typical audience would perceive the speakers by using AI models that were trained on millions of data points on human perception of voice.”

Leaving aside questions of what a typical audience considers “best practices” for speakers, the model offered other insights that might surprise.

For example, the President performed best when speaking about health care … a potential red flag for those who have attacked the President for months on moves to overturn and undermine the Barack Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

The debate’s structure pleased the AI, with speaking time between Biden and Trump “very well split … where no candidate spoke significantly more than the other.”