Last Call for 10.28.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Democrats have been outspending Republicans in presidential ad buys, but U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is looking to close the gap in the closing days of the 2020 election.

The first-term Senator put some of the cash in his political committee to work by launching a new ad bashing Democrats and asking Florida voters to rally behind President Donald Trump.

Scott stars in the ad, which feeds into rumors he could launch a presidential campaign of his own in four years.

“Democrats have a radical plan for America. Joe Biden may not even be aware of it, but Kamala Harris is. It’s Medicare for All — ending your employer-based coverage. It’s packing the court, so they can chip away at our religious freedom, chip away at gun rights. It’s socialism, which makes everyone equally poor. And of course, defund the police,” Scott says in the ad.

He concludes: “Are you ready to give up on America? I’m not. Vote for Trump. It’s important.”

Most of the positions Scott projects onto Biden are false unless one buys the GOP narrative that the former Vice President is a stand-in who will bow down to the more liberal wing of the Democratic Party.

The former Vice President, for instance, has said he is against Medicare for All and has said he wants to increase police funding.

Exact details on the ad flight are unknown, though Scott’s political committee said it was backing it with a “significant six-figure buy.”

To watch the video, click on the image below:

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 780,220 FL residents (+4,005 since Tuesday)

— 10,206 Non-FL residents (+110 since Tuesday)

Origin:

— 6,977 Travel related

— 294,797 Contact with a confirmed case

— 7,669 Both

— 470,777 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 48,722 in FL

Deaths:

— 16,775 in FL

Voters are Voting

Total ballots cast: 6,921,358

Voted by mail: 4,066,974

— Democrats: 1,888,415

— Republicans: 1,267,507

— NPA/Other: 911,052

Voted early: 2,854,384

— Democrats: 953,316

— Republicans: 1,328,312

— NPA/Other: 572,756

Quote of the Day

“There is nothing about this election at this point that looks like 2016. It’s cats and dogs compared to 2016.” — Democratic strategist Steve Schale, on early voting and mail ballot trends.

