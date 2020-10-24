Jackie Toledo crosses $500K raised as Julie Jenkins reports more than 1,200 donors

While House District 60 Rep. Jackie Toledo reported her highest campaign fundraising numbers, Democratic challenger Julie Jenkins is giving the incumbent a run for her money through her grassroots campaign, which reported more than 1,200 individual donors this period.

Toledo brought in $76,186 in the most recent finance report, spanning Oct. 3 through Oct. 16 — her highest yet. This put her total fundraising over the $500,000 mark, reporting $541,141 in total donations since the start of her campaign.

Jenkins, on the other hand, saw her second-highest campaign fundraising report, collecting $43,400 in the same span, and bringing her total fundraising to $229,203.

Although the two have a gap in finance numbers, there is a stark difference in donors. While Toledo had just over 120 contributors this period, primarily PACs, Jenkins reported more than 1,280 donors, mainly individuals. This means although Toledo outraised Jenkins, the Democrat saw more than 10 times the number of individual donors.

About half of Toledo’s donations were $1,000 drops from political committees and businesses, including from the Pepin Distributing Company, TECO Energy Inc., Wetlands Research Corporation and Charter Schools USA Inc.

Jenkins reported six $1,000 donations, four from individuals and the remainder from organizations including the PAC Ban Assault Weapons Now and a local labor union. Most donations were less than $300.

As far as spending, both candidates reported their highest expenditures this cycle. Jenkins dished out $118,014, and Toledo spent $71,196.

Jenkins spent $80,000 on Tampa cable advertising, more than $13,000 on postage and chunks on consulting and other advertising. Toledo spent $50,000 on media advertising from Simwins, and the remainder on consulting and smaller campaign costs like printing.

With little more than a week away from the General Election, Toledo leads with cash on hand, with $218,774 remaining to Jenkins’ $29,540.

Toledo continues to trail Jenkins in the polls, according to the latest survey of Florida House District 60 voters from St. Pete Polls released Monday. Jenkins leads Toledo more than 50% to just under 41%, a nearly ten-point spread that spells bad news for the Republican incumbent. Jenkins has grown her lead since the last poll in the district, taken in mid-September, that found Jenkins leading six points at 48% to 42%. Jenkins’ lead is consistent with voter preferences at the top of the ticket, with former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump 11 points at 54% to 43%. That lead also grew from the previous poll, which showed Biden leading seven points, a sign that what Democrats have been hoping for has happened — that Trump’s name at the top of the ticket would negatively affect Republican candidates down-ballot. It’s a remarkable showing in a district that has a GOP voter advantage. Republicans carry nearly 37% of all registered voters while Democrats make up 33.5% and independents 30%. Furthering their advantage, 40% of all registered Republicans are considered active voters — those who have voted at least once in the past four years — while Democrats have just 36% who are active. Jenkins’ lead breaks down to strong crossover appeal and support from independents. While Toledo leads among Republican voters in the district, she does so with just 66% support. Another 26% of GOP voters plan to cast a ballot for the Democrat. Meanwhile, Toledo claims just 14% of the Democratic vote while Jenkins has 77% support from her own party. Independents favor Jenkins 49% to 42%. The poll was conducted last weekend and has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points. HD 60 covers parts of Tampa including South Tampa and the Westshore area.