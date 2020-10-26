Florida gas prices starting to fall below $2 per gallon

Gasoline prices plunged again at the pump in Florida in the past week, according to AAA Florida Auto Club data released Monday.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline fell to about $2.08, down roughly 4.5 cents per gallon from $2.13 last week. It’s the lowest price in about a month and many gas stations around the Sunshine State are beginning to see prices fall below the $2 mark.

“Sub-$2 gas prices are beginning to pop up in various Florida cities,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson. “Pump prices are drifting lower as COVID concerns creep back into the fuel market.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak began to grip the state in March, gas prices have generally fallen. There was a steep drop in prices at the pump through April. When it appeared the COVID-19 pandemic was receding in May and June, prices crept back up.

But when the pandemic resurged through most of the summer and into fall, prices started to plummet again and Jenkins said the cost of fuel hasn’t come close to returning to prices from a year ago and the rate could fall even lower.

“Gasoline demand is already 15% lower than this time last year. Meanwhile, fuel supplies remain strong. It’s possible the state average could dip below $2 a gallon in the coming weeks. If that happens, it would be the first time since June,” Jenkins said.

The state average price of gas in the past week is about 33 cents less than it was a year ago when the average cost for a gallon of gas was $2.41.

The cheapest gas for the past week could be found in Punta Gorda at $1.96 followed by Jacksonville at $2.01 and then Tampa and Orlando tied for third at $2.03.

West Palm Beach recorded the most expensive gas prices at $2.22 followed by Panama City and Naples, tied at $2.13.

Florida’s weekly average price for gas was well below the national average, which came in at $2.16 per gallon in the past week.