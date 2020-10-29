Connect with us

Joe Biden campaign seeks support from classically-red North Florida veterans

Ron DeSantis asks voters to send a message to the 'fake news' media Tuesday
A clip from a Spanish language ad the Joe Biden campaign released last week.

Biden for President Florida will host a virtual event Thursday.

on

With five days until Election Day, Joe Biden‘s campaign is seeking support from veterans to help carry Florida on Tuesday.

Veterans for Biden North Florida are hoping targeted the military vote with a virtual press conference Thursday that featured veterans including Navy Rear Adm. Bill Shannon and Air Force Brig. Gen. Charlie Martinez. The pair, the Biden campaign and others highlighted the former Vice President’s plan to support veterans and other platforms like foreign policy.

Biden understands the world stage, said Shannon, who already cast his ballot for the former Vice President. Biden also understands alliances and military service, unlike President Donald Trump, he added.

“I want a president who thinks strategically, not transactionally, and who speaks up for our troops when hey are threatened by our enemies,” Shannon said.

Martinez, who was born in Havana, Cuba, before moving to the United States at a young age, told reporters that the President’s attacks against the media and jokes that he would run for reelection even after reaching his term limit showed he has “ambitions of being a dictator.”

“We have a president who just adores foreign dictators from Turkey to Russia to North Korea,” Martinez said. “He just loves them, and I think he would like to be one of them.”

With strong support from the military community in the Panhandle, North Florida has been a boon for Republicans and the President. To turn out those key voters as the President hopes to keep Florida red, he and his campaign surrogates have hosted several events in Pensacola and Panama City Beach.

But the Biden campaign has made its own push in the ruby red region during the campaign’s final stretch. This month, Democrats have hosted virtual events reaching out to rural voters and put two Panhandle candidates, both veterans, forward in the lead-up to Trump’s Pensacola rally last week.

The Democratic candidate’s website says the President has repeatedly failed veterans and has ignored its “sacred obligation” to care for service members at home and abroad.

“From the outrage of deporting undocumented veterans without checking their record of military service, to allowing his wealthy Mar-a-Lago friends to drive veterans policy, to pursuing policies designed to privatize and dismantle the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Trump neither understands nor respects the idea of “duty, honor, country” that inspires our brave military members to serve and imbues our veterans with pride,” his campaign writes.

An NBC News/Marist poll released Thursday shows Biden with a narrow lead in the Sunshine State, 51%-47%. Only 2% of likely voters are undecided, according to the poll.

Real Clear Politics’ polling average shows the former Vice President now up 0.5 percentage points in the state after that poll. Two polls showing Trump up 4 points, Susquehanna and right-leaning Rasmussen, swung the average in the President’s favor in recent days, peaking with the President up 0.4 points.

But FiveThirtyEight gives Biden a 65% chance to win the state, slightly worsening odds over the past week. Their model expects a 2-point advantage for the former Vice President when the votes are tallied.

Written By

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Sonja Fitch

    October 29, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    If you talking Panhandle those vets know Trump as bone spur draft dodger! Those vets are not fools just conservatives! Trumps Russian pandering is a disgrace and embarrassment to these Vets. Vote Democrat up and down ballot for the common good!

    Reply

  2. Ronald Hoffman

    October 29, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    You mean like the trapped U.S. veterans Joe Biden and his confused boss Barak Hussein Obama left to DIE on the roof of the American Embassy in Bhengazi , screaming for reinforcements before they were murdered? Reinforcements that NEVER came. You mean veterans like that?
    Which branch of the service did Barak and deferment China Joe Biden serve in ?

    Reply

