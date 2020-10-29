AT&T donates $100K to Urban League Affiliates in Broward, Miami Dade

AT&T on Thursday donated $100,000 to The Urban League of Broward County and Urban League of Greater Miami.

The organizations will use the funds to help Broward and Miami Dade build a more resilient workforce by funding job training programs for at-risk and displaced workers. The donation is part of the AT&T Believe Miami grassroots initiative to create positive changes in underserved communities.

With unemployment rates soaring to 13% and 14% respectively in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the Urban League is strengthening its service model to help families recover and thrive long after the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 crisis has caused unprecedented disruptions in communities that were already facing health and economic challenges,” said Urban League of Broward County President and CEO, Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh. “AT&T and the Urban League share a mutual goal of helping low-income families avoid the prolonged impact of the pandemic by adapting to and preparing for a new landscape of work.”

Willard Fair, president and CEO for the Miami affiliate added, “As Florida reopens, Believe Miami will bolster our efforts to provide rapid response solutions to retrain workers and close emerging and future skill gaps.”

AT&T has been a long-standing supporter of Urban League helping to advance its mission to eliminate equality gaps in education, entrepreneurship, employment, justice, housing, and health.

“AT&T is pleased to support the Urban League’s mission to help make a positive difference in our communities,” AT&T Florida President Joe York said. “AT&T’s commitment to education and job training has a long history in Florida and with our friends at the Urban League we hope to better equip Floridians from underserved communities as they seek opportunities in today’s challenging environment.”

In addition to assisting workers, the Urban League collaborates with area businesses to match employees in its programs to job openings.

For more information on how to support these programs, please contact the Urban League of Broward County at (954) 584-0777 and the Urban League of Greater Miami at (305) 696-4450