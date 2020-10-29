U.S. Sugar hosting safe, fun trick-or-treating events

U.S. Sugar is looking to make this Halloween a happy one for Glades kids.

The company announced this week that it’s teaming up with the cities of Moore Haven, LaBelle, Clewiston, Belle Glade, and Indiantown as well as local sheriffs’ departments to safely distribute sweet treats to area children.

“The sweetest time of year is upon us, and the people of U.S. Sugar are happy to be doing our part to help provide Glades-area children with a safe place to get sweet treats,” said U.S. Sugar Community Relations Manager Brannan Thomas. “We appreciate our community partners for helping us to get the word and the candy out this Halloween.”

Candy will be available to all children who show up to one of seven events it has planned in the region.

“Allowing families to safely receive candy in our communities on Halloween is a priority here in Moore Haven,” said Glades County Sheriff David Hardin. “We appreciate the support of U.S. Sugar to help bring together families in our community.”

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden added, “While COVID-19 has prevented us from doing many things, it has not stopped our children’s’ desire to safely trick or treat this Halloween. Our department appreciates the opportunity to work with U.S. Sugar and provide safe options for trick or treating this season.”

U.S. Sugar is encouraging families who swing by follow all Centers for Disease Control guidelines, such as maintaining 6-feet of distance from other groups and wearing face masks.

When possible, the company and its partners will be distributing candy to vehicles as they drive through event locations.

All events will be held on Oct. 31. A listing is below. More information is available on U.S. Sugar’s Facebook page.

— Village of Indiantown

No Tricks, Just Treats Drive-By: 3 p.m. — 5 p.m.

The Village Hall

15516 SW Osceola St.

— City of Belle Glade

Octoberfest: 4 p.m. — 9 p.m.

Louis Butts Park

1224 SW Ave. E Place

Food, Music, Haunted House, Candy & Costume Contest. Face coverings required. Children must be accompanied by an adult

— City of Clewiston

Mobile Trick or Treat: 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.

John Boy Auditorium

1200 S WC Owen Ave.

Collect Halloween candy from the safety of your car

LaBelle

Third Annual Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.

LaBelle VFW 10100

20 Veterans Way (Next to the Rodeo Grounds)

Free hot dogs, juice and chips for the kids

— LaBelle

Caloosa Baptist Church Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m.

Caloosa Baptist Church

550 W. Hickpooche Ave.

— LaBelle

Hometown Trunk or Treat: 4 p.m. — 6 p.m.

Davis Prati Park

1287 Lillian St.

— Moore Haven

First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.

300 Avenue L

Kids vote for the best decorated trunk.