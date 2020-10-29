U.S. Sugar hosting safe, fun trick-or-treating events

U.S. Sugar is looking to make this Halloween a happy one for Glades kids.
The company announced this week that it’s teaming up with the cities of Moore Haven, LaBelle, Clewiston, Belle Glade, and Indiantown as well as local sheriffs’ departments to safely distribute sweet treats to area children.
“The sweetest time of year is upon us, and the people of U.S. Sugar are happy to be doing our part to help provide Glades-area children with a safe place to get sweet treats,” said U.S. Sugar Community Relations Manager Brannan Thomas. “We appreciate our community partners for helping us to get the word and the candy out this Halloween.”
Candy will be available to all children who show up to one of seven events it has planned in the region.
“Allowing families to safely receive candy in our communities on Halloween is a priority here in Moore Haven,” said Glades County Sheriff David Hardin. “We appreciate the support of U.S. Sugar to help bring together families in our community.”
Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden added, “While COVID-19 has prevented us from doing many things, it has not stopped our children’s’ desire to safely trick or treat this Halloween. Our department appreciates the opportunity to work with U.S. Sugar and provide safe options for trick or treating this season.”
U.S. Sugar is encouraging families who swing by follow all Centers for Disease Control guidelines, such as maintaining 6-feet of distance from other groups and wearing face masks.
When possible, the company and its partners will be distributing candy to vehicles as they drive through event locations.
All events will be held on Oct. 31. A listing is below. More information is available on U.S. Sugar’s Facebook page.
— Village of Indiantown
No Tricks, Just Treats Drive-By: 3 p.m. — 5 p.m.
The Village Hall
15516 SW Osceola St.
— City of Belle Glade
Octoberfest: 4 p.m. — 9 p.m.
Louis Butts Park
1224 SW Ave. E Place
Food, Music, Haunted House, Candy & Costume Contest. Face coverings required. Children must be accompanied by an adult
— City of Clewiston
Mobile Trick or Treat: 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.
John Boy Auditorium
1200 S WC Owen Ave.
Collect Halloween candy from the safety of your car
LaBelle
Third Annual Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.
LaBelle VFW 10100
20 Veterans Way (Next to the Rodeo Grounds)
Free hot dogs, juice and chips for the kids
— LaBelle
Caloosa Baptist Church Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m.
Caloosa Baptist Church
550 W. Hickpooche Ave.
— LaBelle
Hometown Trunk or Treat: 4 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Davis Prati Park
1287 Lillian St.
— Moore Haven
First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. — 7 p.m.
300 Avenue L
Kids vote for the best decorated trunk.