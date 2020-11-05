Last Call for 11.5.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund is in a “very strong” financial position this year, according to Gina Wilson, the fund’s Senior Director of Operations.

The Cat Fund is what the state uses to help private insurers pay claims after a hurricane. Wilson went over the Cat Fund’s vitals during a presentation and discussion held as part of the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Virtual Insurance Summit.

“Our projected year-end fund balance is over $11 billion. We have no post-event bonds outstanding, no emergency assessments, our October bonding capacity is over $8 billion, and we have $4.2 billion outstanding pre-event bonds,” she said.

Following Wilson’s presentation, Cat Fund Chief Operating Officer Anne Burke expounded on the fund’s stability and offered some insights on what she’s hearing from the underwriters and analysts buy those bonds.

“We met with our three rating agencies, Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch and they have maintained our Double-A rating. That is really critical, that good rating that we have. And to put that in perspective, less than 5% of US corporations have a Double-A rating by all three of those agencies,” she said.

Burke said the top concerns among underwriters were that the Cat Fund was free of outside influence from the Legislature and that the participation by insurers remains mandatory.

“They’re concerned that legislative changes may impact that revenue … and solvency of our participating companies,” she said.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 816,376 FL residents (+6,120 since Wednesday)

— 11,004 Non-FL residents (+137 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 7,498 Travel related

— 310,779 Contact with a confirmed case

— 8,386 Both

— 489,713 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 50,077 in FL

Deaths:

— 17,170 in FL

Quote of the Day

“We can all pretend that this is going to go away sometime soon. It’s not. We’ll probably have a vaccine in the near future. But my crystal ball tells me we should all buckle down for the next year or two and be prepared for challenging circumstances.” — Former House Speaker Will Weatherford, on the post-COVID economic recovery

