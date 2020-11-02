Personnel note: AT&T promotes Ed Narain to Assistant Vice President

AT&T announced Sunday that Edwin Narain has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of External Affairs.

Narain has been with AT&T for nearly two decades, starting as a retail account executive and moving up the ranks at the telecommunications giant. His career went into overdrive after his 2014 election to the Florida House of Representatives.

Though he only spent one term in Tallahassee, it was a productive one — he had a knack for building consensus as chairman of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus. He also worked to build stronger relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“Edwin’s experience, leadership, and skills have long been assets to our team. Combined with his knowledge of our sales organization, his understanding of our products and services, and his proven ability to find solutions, he is uniquely prepared to take on increased responsibility,” AT&T Florida President Joe York said.

Narain’s prior position was Director of Legislative & External Affairs, where he led the team responsible for achieving the organization’s regulatory and legislative objectives. That will still be among his duties as Assistant Vice President, though he will also now serve as the Southern Region liaison for FirstNet activities and strategic legislative priorities related to social justice and community engagement.

“For more than 18 years, I’ve been proud to call AT&T home and I am very excited about this new chapter in my career. Our company has a long history of supporting social justice and public safety initiatives and I look forward to guiding our efforts in these critically important areas,” he said.

Narain hails from Tampa and is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where he served as student body President. He also earned an MBA from Saint Leo University and a law degree from Stetson University.

The promotion went into effect Nov. 1.