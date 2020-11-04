Connect with us

Corona Economics

Florida prices at the pump plummet to finish October

Florida prices at the pump plummet to finish October

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Sunshine State fell to $2.05 in the past week.

on

The free fall in gasoline prices across Florida persisted in the past week as more gas stations are charging less than $2 per gallon at the pump, according to AAA Florida Auto Club data released this week.

The average price for a gallon of gas fell to $2.05 in the past week, down about 4 cents from the previous week in the Sunshine State. The price has declined every day for the past month, and the cost of gas may go even lower.

“Although drivers in some metro areas are already paying sub-$2 gas prices, the latest round of crude price drops could drag the state average below $2 for the first time since early June. The state average could eventually sink to $1.90 per gallon, unless wholesale gasoline prices recover,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA Florida spokesperson.

Crude oil prices have decreased 10% in just the past week. Those prices could plunge even lower as the apparent second wave of coronavirus grips not only Florida, but the nation and the world abroad.

The latest weekly average price for gasoline is about 41 cents less than a year ago. The prices in October in Florida were the lowest average prices collectively for the month in 16 years and 32 cents less than the average monthly price in 2019.

The most expensive gas in Florida in the past week could be found in West Palm Beach at $2.18 per gallon. That was followed by Panama City at $2.12 and Naples at $2.11.

The  most affordable average price for a gallon of gasoline in the past week could be found in Punta Gorda at $1.94. That was followed by Orlando where the average cost was $1.98 per gallon and Tampa at $1.99.

Florida’s average price for a gallon of gas in the past week remained well below the national average of $2.13 per gallon.

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at drewdixonwriting@gmail.com.

