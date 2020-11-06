Alex Andrade to host food distribution event on Saturday in Pensacola

Rep. Alex Andrade on Saturday will host a food distribution event in Pensacola.

The event will be hosted in conjunction with Farm Share, a nonprofit organization that gives surplus food for free to food banks, churches, those in need, and other organizations.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Brownsville Assembly of God, located at 3100 W. De Soto St.

Families in need will be given free Farm Share food bags on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fresh produce and other healthy food items will be distributed to each household while resources are available.

“Any relief we can provide for individuals and families is a step in the right direction,” Andrade said. “Making sure our friends and families are fed during this time of year is critical, as some may still be suffering from Covid-19 and Hurricane Sally.”

Andrade is a Republican representing Escambia and Santa Rosa County in the Panhandle’s House District 2.

Earlier this week, he easily won his re-election bid against Democratic nominee Dianne Krumel. He was supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Prior to elected office, Andrade was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the 1st Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and subsequently re-appointed by DeSantis.

For more information on the food distribution event or to volunteer, email Katie.Doughty@myfloridahouse.gov.