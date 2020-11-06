Connect with us

Headlines Panhandle

Alex Andrade to host food distribution event on Saturday in Pensacola

Headlines Influence

Aaron Bean named President Pro Tempore; Kathleen Passidomo tapped for Rules Chair
Pensacola Rep. Alex Andrade. Image via Alex Andrade/Facebook.

Headlines

Alex Andrade to host food distribution event on Saturday in Pensacola

Food will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

on

Rep. Alex Andrade on Saturday will host a food distribution event in Pensacola.

The event will be hosted in conjunction with Farm Share, a nonprofit organization that gives surplus food for free to food banks, churches, those in need, and other organizations.

The event is scheduled for  9 a.m. at the Brownsville Assembly of God, located at 3100 W. De Soto St.

Families in need will be given free Farm Share food bags on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fresh produce and other healthy food items will be distributed to each household while resources are available.

“Any relief we can provide for individuals and families is a step in the right direction,” Andrade said. “Making sure our friends and families are fed during this time of year is critical, as some may still be suffering from Covid-19 and Hurricane Sally.”

Andrade is a Republican representing  Escambia and Santa Rosa County in the Panhandle’s House District 2.

Earlier this week, he easily won his re-election bid against Democratic nominee Dianne Krumel. He was supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Prior to elected office, Andrade was appointed by Gov. Rick Scott to the 1st Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and subsequently re-appointed by DeSantis.

For more information on the food distribution event or to volunteer, email Katie.Doughty@myfloridahouse.gov.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.