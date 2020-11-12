Eta: Pinellas County rescues 33 people, issues coastal flood advisory through afternoon

Following Tropical Storm Eta’s landfall Wednesday night, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has rescued at least 33 people from homes and roadways along the coast with high water rescue teams.

Most of the rescues occurred in the area from Pass-a-Grille in south St. Pete Beach north to Madeira Beach with the team using boats and high water vehicles, according to a report from Spectrum Bay News 9. Rescued people were taken to area hotels or other shelters.

Pinellas County has also issued a coastal flood advisory through 3 p.m. following flooding from the storm. According to the advisory, water levels will continue to run 1-3 feet above normal high tides through this afternoon.

The advisory includes onshore winds and tides generating flooding in low lying areas along the shore, including lots, parks and roadways. This may lead to temporary closures along Pinellas coastal roadways, especially during high tide.

Pinellas County parks will remain closed Thursday as staff cleans up the debris from the storm. This includes beaches at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard Park.

A high rip current risk will remain in effect through Friday morning, according to the report. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers from shore.

A high surf advisory from this morning has since been cancelled.

This story will continue to be updated.