Rick Scott says Donald Trump ‘remains optimistic’ in election’s wake

In a crowded room in Forsyth County on Friday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott rallied North Georgia Republicans for their party’s two Senate standard-bearers in the state’s upcoming runoff elections.

But the first-term Republican Senator also noted that President Donald Trump is focused on the endgame in his own election, and described the President as “remains optimistic,” despite evidence to the contrary since his apparent electoral loss last week.

Scott, the new chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, was in Cumming, Georgia, for incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, when he said he’d “talked to the White House just before [he] came” to Georgia.

The mood at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, surprisingly given today’s call of Georgia for Joe Biden and the Trump campaign abandoning its challenge to results in Arizona, is “optimistic,” Scott said.

“The President loves Georgia. He wants to make sure every legal vote is counted,” Scott told the rally crowd, apparently alluding to the hand recount of ballots in the state Biden won by 14,000 votes.

“He remains optimistic, but he knows this is a lot of work to do.”

It remains unclear what Scott meant by “this,” but Scott said Trump “appreciated everything you have done to try to keep this country headed in the right direction.”

Scott may or may not be running for President in 2024. He has said he’s “not focused” on that and indications are that Trump may try another run for the office.

Whatever the future may hold for the Governor-turned-Senator, through 2022 Rick Scott is focused on the Senate and strengthening the slim GOP majority as a “firewall” against Joe Biden and “progressive” Democrats. And his remarks, though brief, were to that end.

“I’m here for one purpose: win these elections,” Scott said.

The Senator described Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff as “‘puppets for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.”

“They want to defund the police,” Scott said, riling up the crowd and causing Scott to briefly entertain scatology in response to an enthusiastic Georgia Republican.

“That’s right, hell no,” Scott said.